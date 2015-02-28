Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 28, 2015 | 5:35am IST

Milan Fashion Week

Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
1 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 36
A model's call sheet is displayed backstage before the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model's call sheet is displayed backstage before the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model's call sheet is displayed backstage before the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 36
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 36
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 36
Models present creations from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models present creations from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
15 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
17 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
18 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
19 / 36
Models parade at the end of the presentation of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models parade at the end of the presentation of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Models parade at the end of the presentation of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
23 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
24 / 36
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 36
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
26 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
27 / 36
A model has makeup applied and her hair styled backstage before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model has makeup applied and her hair styled backstage before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model has makeup applied and her hair styled backstage before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
28 / 36
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
29 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
30 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
31 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
32 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
33 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
34 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
35 / 36
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Celebrity wipeouts

Celebrity wipeouts

Next Slideshows

Celebrity wipeouts

Celebrity wipeouts

Stars slip, fall, and tumble.

26 Feb 2015
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Celebrities attend the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

26 Feb 2015
Milan fashion week

Milan fashion week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

25 Feb 2015
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

25 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast