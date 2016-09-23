Milan Fashion Week
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Supermodel Naomi Campbell presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designer Giorgio Armani (C) poses with models at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations at Prada. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model has a make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Fergie performs during the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Paris Hilton presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
