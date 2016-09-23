Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 24, 2016 | 12:25am IST

Milan Fashion Week

A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
1 / 40
Supermodel Naomi Campbell presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Supermodel Naomi Campbell presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Supermodel Naomi Campbell presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
2 / 40
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 40
A model presents creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A model presents creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A model presents a creation at Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
6 / 40
Italian designer Giorgio Armani (C) poses with models at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italian designer Giorgio Armani (C) poses with models at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Italian designer Giorgio Armani (C) poses with models at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
7 / 40
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A model presents a creation at Etro. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
8 / 40
Models present creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Models present creations at Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 40
A model presents a creation at Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 40
Models present creations at Prada. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations at Prada. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Models present creations at Prada. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A model presents a creation at Versace. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 40
A model has a make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model has a make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model has a make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
15 / 40
Models present creations at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Models present creations at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
17 / 40
Fergie performs during the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Fergie performs during the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Fergie performs during the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
18 / 40
Paris Hilton presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Paris Hilton presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Paris Hilton presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
19 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 40
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
21 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
23 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
24 / 40
Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
26 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
27 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
28 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
29 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Emilio Pucci show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
30 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
31 / 40
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation at the Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
32 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
33 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
34 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
35 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
36 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
37 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
38 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Philipp Plein show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
39 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gucci show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week

Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week

Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele presents his Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Milan.

21 Sep 2016
The end of Brangelina

The end of Brangelina

Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from Brad Pitt.

21 Sep 2016
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

20 Sep 2016
Emmy Award highlights

Emmy Award highlights

Memorable moments at the Emmys as Veep and Game of Thrones take home awards.

19 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast