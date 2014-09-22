Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 22, 2014 | 10:10pm IST

Milan Fashion Week

Models parade at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models parade at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
Models parade at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 36
Italian designer Donatella Versace acknowledges applause at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italian designer Donatella Versace acknowledges applause at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
Italian designer Donatella Versace acknowledges applause at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
7 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
8 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 36
Models present creations from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
Models present creations from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
12 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
17 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
18 / 36
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour smiles next to model Kate Moss before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour smiles next to model Kate Moss before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour smiles next to model Kate Moss before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
19 / 36
British model Kate Moss is seen next to Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover's daughter, at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

British model Kate Moss is seen next to Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover's daughter, at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
British model Kate Moss is seen next to Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover's daughter, at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 36
Models present creations from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
Models present creations from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
21 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 36
A model presents a creation from Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
23 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
24 / 36
Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with the models at the end of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with the models at the end of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with the models at the end of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
26 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
27 / 36
A pair of shoes are seen in the backstage before the presentation of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A pair of shoes are seen in the backstage before the presentation of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A pair of shoes are seen in the backstage before the presentation of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
28 / 36
Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
29 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
30 / 36
Models parade at the end of Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models parade at the end of Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
Models parade at the end of Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
31 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
32 / 36
A model presents a creation from the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
33 / 36
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models parade at the end of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
34 / 36
A guest poses for photographers before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A guest poses for photographers before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A guest poses for photographers before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
35 / 36
A model looks at her mobile phone backstage before the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model looks at her mobile phone backstage before the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 22, 2014
A model looks at her mobile phone backstage before the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Best dressed list

Best dressed list

Next Slideshows

Best dressed list

Best dressed list

People picks the year`s best dressed.

18 Sep 2014
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

17 Sep 2014
Spotted at London Fashion Week

Spotted at London Fashion Week

Celebrities at London Fashion Week.

17 Sep 2014
Burberry Prorsum collection

Burberry Prorsum collection

The British label shows its spring/summer 2015 collection at London Fashion Week.

16 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast