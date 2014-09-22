Milan Fashion Week
Models parade at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Donatella Versace acknowledges applause at the end of the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Sportmax Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour smiles next to model Kate Moss before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
British model Kate Moss is seen next to Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover's daughter, at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Etro Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Fendi Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with the models at the end of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A pair of shoes are seen in the backstage before the presentation of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models parade at the end of Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model presents a creation from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A guest poses for photographers before the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model looks at her mobile phone backstage before the Byblos Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
