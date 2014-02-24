Milan Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. EUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. EUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Marni Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from John Richmond Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from John Richmond Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Tod's Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
