Miley in the morning
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus high fives a fan as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus high fives a fan as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus poses with fans before her show on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus poses with fans before her show on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus has her hair and makeup touched up before she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus has her hair and makeup touched up before she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus bites her lower lip as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus bites her lower lip as she performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from the last week.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity sightings.
Paris Fashion Week
Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.
Jackson's legacy
A look at the continuing influence the late King of Pop Michael Jackson has on his fans.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.