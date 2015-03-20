Edition:
Fri Mar 20, 2015

Militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Onlookers look into the premises of a police camp after an attack at Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Security personnel stand guard after an attack on a police camp at Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

The wife (R) of a policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

The mother of a policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Security personnel stand next to the body of a militant after an attack in a police camp at Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

