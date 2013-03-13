Militant attack in Kashmir
Security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Security personnel take their positions during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stands next to the body of his colleague during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen take cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A paramilitary soldier gestures as he runs during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers stand guard at the site of a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman runs for cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian paramilitary soldiers gesture as their injured colleague lie on the ground during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian paramilitary soldiers carry their injured colleague to a hospital during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
