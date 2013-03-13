Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 13, 2013 | 3:40pm IST

Militant attack in Kashmir

<p>Security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday,...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
1 / 10
<p>Security personnel take their positions during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Security personnel take their positions during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Security personnel take their positions during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 10
<p>A policeman stands next to the body of his colleague during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A policeman stands next to the body of his colleague during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

A policeman stands next to the body of his colleague during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
3 / 10
<p>Policemen take cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Policemen take cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Policemen take cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
4 / 10
<p>A paramilitary soldier gestures as he runs during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A paramilitary soldier gestures as he runs during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

A paramilitary soldier gestures as he runs during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
5 / 10
<p>Indian security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday,...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Indian security personnel carry the body of a suspected militant after a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
6 / 10
<p>Indian army soldiers stand guard at the site of a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian army soldiers stand guard at the site of a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Indian army soldiers stand guard at the site of a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
7 / 10
<p>An Indian policeman runs for cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian policeman runs for cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

An Indian policeman runs for cover during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
8 / 10
<p>Indian paramilitary soldiers gesture as their injured colleague lie on the ground during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian paramilitary soldiers gesture as their injured colleague lie on the ground during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Indian paramilitary soldiers gesture as their injured colleague lie on the ground during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
9 / 10
<p>Indian paramilitary soldiers carry their injured colleague to a hospital during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian paramilitary soldiers carry their injured colleague to a hospital during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Indian paramilitary soldiers carry their injured colleague to a hospital during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Two militants wielding automatic rifle opened fire on a paramilitary camp on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing five Indian personnel and wounding five, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Arlington's lost

Arlington's lost

Next Slideshows

Arlington's lost

Arlington's lost

Scenes from Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

12 Mar 2013
Japan: Two years on

Japan: Two years on

With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan marked the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a...

11 Mar 2013
Pakistani Christians demand protection

Pakistani Christians demand protection

Hundreds of Pakistani Christians demand better protection after a Christian neighborhood was torched in Lahore, in connection with the country's controversial...

11 Mar 2013
Delhi Gang Rape: Main accused dead

Delhi Gang Rape: Main accused dead

The driver of the bus in which a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell, prison authorities said, but...

11 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast