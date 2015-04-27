Militants capture Syrian army base
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. A coalition of Islamist rebels...more
A damaged military truck that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A damaged vehicle is seen in front of a destroyed building at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters walk as a fellow fighter sits inside an armored carrier that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after what Islamist rebel fighters said was a suicide bombing from al Qaeda's Nusra Front April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters gather at Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after they took control of the area April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Blood stains are seen near a military truck and weapons captured by Islamist rebel fighters in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Members of the media lie on the ground to take cover as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A damaged brick factory used as a base by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An Islamist rebel fighter walks as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters stand on a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Burundi
Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.
Earthquake strikes Nepal
An earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude strikes west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu, killing hundreds.
Remembering the Armenian massacre
Armenia marks the anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million people by Ottoman Turks a century ago.
Chile volcano comes to life
Volcano Calbuco erupts for the first time in more than five decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.