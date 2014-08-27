Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 28, 2014 | 12:00am IST

Militants seize Golan Heights crossing

Druze men look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Smoke rises on the Syrian side following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front and other Islamist fighters have taken control of a border crossing on the line dividing Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A pickup truck mounted with a weapon moves on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 27, 2014. id. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A United Nations soldier looks at smoke on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A fire burns on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria during fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Israelis look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A pickup truck (bottom) is seen on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, August 28, 2014
