Military fires on garment workers
A garment worker cries as factory guards are seen in the background after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. At least three people were killed when Cambodian military police opened fire to try to quell a protest by...more
A garment worker cries as factory guards are seen in the background after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. At least three people were killed when Cambodian military police opened fire to try to quell a protest by garment factory workers, two witnesses said. Two human rights workers who witnessed the chaos said three or four protesters had been killed as security forces armed with assault rifles and pistols shot at demonstrators who hurled rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails outside a factory in the capital, Phnom Penh. Military police spokesman Kheng Tito said only one was killed and several were wounded. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A worker carrying a metal rod reacts after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Workers are detained by riot police officers after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Garment workers prepare Molotov cocktails during clashes with security forces in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Garment workers carry a national flag during clashes with security forces in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
An injured garment worker is helped by his colleagues after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Garment workers hold Molotov cocktails after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A protester is detained during clashes between garment workers and security forces in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Garment workers prepare Molotov cocktails before clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A garment worker throws a tire onto a fire after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A garment worker holds rocks as police officers stand with assault rifles in the background after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Garment workers hold Molotov cocktails after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Workers run away after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A wounded protester is carried by comrades during clashes between garment workers and security forces in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A worker throws a Molotov cocktail after clashes broke out during a protest in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
