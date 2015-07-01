Edition:
India
Thu Jul 2, 2015

Military plane crashes in Indonesia

Swet Eka, an Indonesian soldier, mourns on the coffin of her husband (also a soldier), one of the victims in an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, Indonesia North Sumatra province July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Indonesian soldiers and search and rescue teams remove debris from the crash site of a military C-130 transport plane which went down yesterday in a residential area of Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Soldiers carry a coffin for a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik Hospital in Medan July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A mother, whose son was a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, cries outside Adam Malik hospital in Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A woman cries beside the coffin of her husband, who is a victim of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Indonesian air force soldiers carry the coffin of a victim of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, near a Hercules C130 airplane at a military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia province July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Relatives of a victim from yesterday's crash of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane cry outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Relatives sit beside the coffins of the victims of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, inside a CN235 air force plane before heading to Jakarta, at a military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Security forces and firemen attempt to extinguish the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia June 30, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
An Indonesian soldier stands next to coffins of the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A woman cries beside the coffin of her husband, who is a victim of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, at a military airbase in Medan, Indonesia July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Security forces and rescue teams examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. At least 55 people were killed when a military transport plane crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off in northern Indonesia on Tuesday, but the toll looked set to rise after it emerged that more than 100 people had been on board. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces and rescue teams remove the bodies of victims from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces and rescue teams examine the the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces and residents examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A propeller from an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane rests on the roof of a building after the plane crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A soldier examines a crushed vehicle next to the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Family members cry outside at Adam Malik hospital as they wait for the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Septianda Perdana/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces and rescue workers remove the body of a victim from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces and rescue teams remove the bodies of victims from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces and firemen attempt to extinguish the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
The body of a victim from an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, arrives at Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Septianda Perdana/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A child attempts to look inside a mortuary at Adam Malik hospital as relatives wait for the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Firemen attempt to extinguish the fire surrounding the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces and rescue workers search the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Firemen and security forces attempt to extinguish the fire surrounding the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Security forces use heavy equipment to remove debris at the crash site of an Indonesian military C-130 transport plane which crashed yesterday into a residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia July 1, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Septianda Perdana/Antara Foto

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
