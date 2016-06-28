Military precision
Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard stand behind a string to ensure they are in a straight line outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Chinese officer touches underneath the nose of a member of an honor guard at Beijing airport. REUTERS/David Gray
A female honor guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Soldiers line up outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of an honor guard clean their boots as they get ready for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A female member of the honor guard checks her make-up as she prepares for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A female member of the honor guard reacts as another one helps to adjust her cap ahead of an official welcoming outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A member of honor guard adjusts his cap as he prepares for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on a hot day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Ghika, Commanding Officer of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, inspects his men in the parade ground of their barracks in southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man sweeps the red carpet in front of an honor guard in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A member of an honor guard wipes the shoes of another as they prepare for a welcome ceremony at Beijing airport. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russian servicemen stretch before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An officer of a Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard uses a string to ensure members are standing in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the uniform of his comrade during Independence Day celebrations. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Chinese paramilitary police recruits attend a training session at a military base in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Guardsmen of the Grenadier Guards remove their capes during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A soldier of the Swiss federal army polishes the boots of his comrades before a welcoming ceremony at Zurich's-Kloten airpor. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A member of the Mongolian army adjusts the uniforms of State Palace honor guards as they stand in line before a welcoming ceremony in Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army uses a string to ensure that soldiers stand in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A commander adjusts the cap of a soldier before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
An officer inspects an honor guard before an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
A female cadet helps her comrade fix her boots before the start of the Independence Day parade in India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
