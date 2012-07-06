Millennium City woes
A water tanker moves past Malibu Towne residential apartments at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Potters rest on the roadside, under the overhead power cables at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An auto rickshaw driver waits for the passengers to board, in front of an illuminated commercial complex at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. Arup Roy Choudhury, chairman of state-run NTPC , India's largest power producer, blamed the government for chronic fuel shortages...more
An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. Arup Roy Choudhury, chairman of state-run NTPC , India's largest power producer, blamed the government for chronic fuel shortages that have exacerbated the country's energy crisis and put off steps to increase power generation as he repeated a warning NTPC would fall far short of its own target to up capacity. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY POLITICS)
