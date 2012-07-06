Edition:
Millennium City woes

<p>A water tanker moves past Malibu Towne residential apartments at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Friday, July 06, 2012

<p>Potters rest on the roadside, under the overhead power cables at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, July 06, 2012

<p>An auto rickshaw driver waits for the passengers to board, in front of an illuminated commercial complex at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, July 06, 2012

<p>A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Friday, July 06, 2012

<p>An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. Arup Roy Choudhury, chairman of state-run NTPC , India's largest power producer, blamed the government for chronic fuel shortages that have exacerbated the country's energy crisis and put off steps to increase power generation as he repeated a warning NTPC would fall far short of its own target to up capacity. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY POLITICS)</p>

Friday, July 06, 2012

