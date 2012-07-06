Millennium City woes

An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. Arup Roy Choudhury, chairman of state-run NTPC , India's largest power producer, blamed the government for chronic fuel shortages that have exacerbated the country's energy crisis and put off steps to increase power generation as he repeated a warning NTPC would fall far short of its own target to up capacity. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY POLITICS)