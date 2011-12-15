Milwaukee's shrinking middle class
Brenda, who did not want her last name used, and has been unemployed for the last three years, shops for her monthly allotment at Project Concern, a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy,...more
Brenda, who did not want her last name used, and has been unemployed for the last three years, shops for her monthly allotment at Project Concern, a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
An unidentified volunteer fills racks with bread items at Project Concern, a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. Milwaukee is a once bustling industrial city...more
An unidentified volunteer fills racks with bread items at Project Concern, a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. Milwaukee is a once bustling industrial city that now suffers from a dying middle class that has been left out in the cold as good paying factory jobs have almost all departed. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Smoke floats over Villard Avenue, a once active area dominated by factories that now have mostly closed, in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Smoke floats over Villard Avenue, a once active area dominated by factories that now have mostly closed, in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Residents walk in front of boarded up buildings on third street in a once prosperous area where now unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Residents walk in front of boarded up buildings on third street in a once prosperous area where now unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Residents leave Project Concern a non profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Residents leave Project Concern a non profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Boarded up homes line the streets in the Garden Home neighborhood in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Boarded up homes line the streets in the Garden Home neighborhood in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Kelvin Jewell, a community activist stands in the Garden Homes neighborhood of the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Kelvin Jewell, a community activist stands in the Garden Homes neighborhood of the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Residents leave Project Concern a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Residents leave Project Concern a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
1st district Alderman Ashanti Hamilton works in his office at City Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
1st district Alderman Ashanti Hamilton works in his office at City Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Jim Nelson (L), owner of Nelson's Water and Sewer, closes up his shop before returning to work in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Jim Nelson (L), owner of Nelson's Water and Sewer, closes up his shop before returning to work in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
1st district Alderman, Ashanti Hamilton show a map of his district where each dot represents a individual who is unemployeed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
1st district Alderman, Ashanti Hamilton show a map of his district where each dot represents a individual who is unemployeed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Children attend a after school program where supervision and food are provided for those in need where over 50% of the children receive free or reduced meals at Jefferson Elementary in West Allis, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck...more
Children attend a after school program where supervision and food are provided for those in need where over 50% of the children receive free or reduced meals at Jefferson Elementary in West Allis, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A man walks down Villard Avenue, a once active area dominated by factories that now have mostly closed in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A man walks down Villard Avenue, a once active area dominated by factories that now have mostly closed in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A man sits holding his groceries before he leaves Project Concern a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A man sits holding his groceries before he leaves Project Concern a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A partial night city view of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A partial night city view of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Next Slideshows
Scotland's isolated isle
Out Skerries is a tiny, treeless island off Scotland where the population is just 65.
Transsexual Air
A Thai airline is recruiting transsexual flight attendants. The airline said the qualifications were the same as that required of female flight attendants,...
Acid attack victims
Those living with the permanent scars of an acid attack.
Syrian uprising
A look inside Syria as mass protests against President Bashar al-Assad give way to armed rebellion.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.