Milwaukee's shrinking middle class

<p>Brenda, who did not want her last name used, and has been unemployed for the last three years, shops for her monthly allotment at Project Concern, a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>An unidentified volunteer fills racks with bread items at Project Concern, a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. Milwaukee is a once bustling industrial city that now suffers from a dying middle class that has been left out in the cold as good paying factory jobs have almost all departed. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Smoke floats over Villard Avenue, a once active area dominated by factories that now have mostly closed, in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Residents walk in front of boarded up buildings on third street in a once prosperous area where now unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Residents leave Project Concern a non profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Boarded up homes line the streets in the Garden Home neighborhood in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Kelvin Jewell, a community activist stands in the Garden Homes neighborhood of the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Residents leave Project Concern a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>1st district Alderman Ashanti Hamilton works in his office at City Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Jim Nelson (L), owner of Nelson's Water and Sewer, closes up his shop before returning to work in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>1st district Alderman, Ashanti Hamilton show a map of his district where each dot represents a individual who is unemployeed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Children attend a after school program where supervision and food are provided for those in need where over 50% of the children receive free or reduced meals at Jefferson Elementary in West Allis, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>A man walks down Villard Avenue, a once active area dominated by factories that now have mostly closed in the 1st district where unemployment numbers are high in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>A man sits holding his groceries before he leaves Project Concern a non-profit center that supplies emergency food and household items to families in need in Cudahy, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>A partial night city view of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

