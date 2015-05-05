Mini Waterloo

Miniature cannons on the British side of the Battle of Waterloo are seen firing, with cotton wool being used to depict smoke. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout says he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years, to recreate the...more

