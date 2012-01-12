Miniature metropolis
People look at miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David...more
People look at miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David...more
Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Miniature trains and cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew...more
Miniature trains and cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Volunteer Alison Walker watches miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012....more
Volunteer Alison Walker watches miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Volunteer Alison Walker watches over Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Chris Burden stands next to his large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
