Thu Jan 12, 2012

Miniature metropolis

<p>People look at miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

People look at miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

People look at miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Miniature trains and cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Miniature trains and cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Miniature trains and cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Volunteer Alison Walker watches miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Volunteer Alison Walker watches miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Volunteer Alison Walker watches miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Volunteer Alison Walker watches over Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Volunteer Alison Walker watches over Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Volunteer Alison Walker watches over Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Miniature cars move along the elevated freeway at Chris Burden's large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Chris Burden stands next to his large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Chris Burden stands next to his large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 12, 2012

Chris Burden stands next to his large-scale kinetic sculpture, Metropolis II, during the media preview at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

