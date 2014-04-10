Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 11, 2014 | 1:00am IST

Mining amid conflict

<p>A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 14
<p>A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 14
<p>A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 14
<p>Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 14
<p>A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 14
<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 14
<p>Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 14
<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 14
<p>Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 14
<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Amputee turtle swims again

Amputee turtle swims again

Next Slideshows

Amputee turtle swims again

Amputee turtle swims again

Hofesh the turtle lost two limbs but an artificial fin has given back his sea legs.

10 Apr 2014
Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Blooming blossoms in Washington and Tokyo.

10 Apr 2014
WWI - Verdun remembered

WWI - Verdun remembered

French and German reenactors at the site of the bloody World War One battlefield.

10 Apr 2014
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

Vast flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Netherlands.

09 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures