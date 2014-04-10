Mining amid conflict
A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
