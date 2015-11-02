Mirza, Hingis win WTA Finals title

Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza (C) of India celebrate with their trophy after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro in their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore...more

Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza (C) of India celebrate with their trophy after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro in their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium November 1, 2015. On right is former tennis player Martina Navratilova. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close