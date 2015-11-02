Mirza, Hingis win WTA Finals title
Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza of India celebrate with their trophy after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro in their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor...more
Martina Hingis (2nd L) of Switzerland and Sania Mirza (R) of India is congratulated by Garbine Muguruza (L) of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro after their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium...more
Martina Hingis (R) of Switzerland and Sania Mirza (L) of India celebrate after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro during their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium...more
Martina Hingis (R) of Switzerland and Sania Mirza (L) of India hit a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro during their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium November...more
Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza of India celebrate after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro during their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium November...more
Martina Hingis (L) of Switzerland and Sania Mirza (R) of India talk before a serve to Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro during their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium...more
Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza (C) of India celebrate with their trophy after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain and compatriot Carla Suarez Navarro in their women's doubles finals tennis match of the WTA Finals at the Singapore...more
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 India's Sania Mirza in action during the doubles final Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 Switzerland's Martina Hingis (2nd L) and India's Sania Mirza (2nd R) celebrate winning the doubles final Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 Switzerland's Martina Hingis (top) and India's Sania Mirza in action during the doubles final Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 Switzerland's Martina Hingis (C) and India's Sania Mirza enter the court before the doubles final Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 Switzerland's Martina Hingis (top) and India's Sania Mirza in action during the doubles final Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 India's Sania Mirza in action during the doubles final Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 Switzerland's Martina Hingis and India's Sania Mirza celebrate winning the doubles final with the trophy Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 1/11/15 India's Sania Mirza in action during the doubles final Action Images via Reuters / Jeremy Lee Livepic
