Miss Arkansas becomes Miss America
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts after winning the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(C) Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer embraces newly crowned Miss America, Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, during the 96th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts to being selected to compete in the talent component en route to winning the 96th Miss America Pageant in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts as she advances in the competition en route to winning the 96th Miss America Pageant in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Sally Shields reacts as her granddaughter, Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, advances to the talent competition en route to winning the 96th Miss America Pageant in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, competes in the swimsuit component en route to winning the 96th Miss America Pageant in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(L) Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, embraces fellow contestants en route to winning the 96th Miss America Pageant in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields greets the crowd after winning the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(R) Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen Christina Stratton, 17, cries when saying goodbye to a fellow contestant after the 96th Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell performs a song before the new contestant is crowned during the 96th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Texas Caroline Carothers competes in the talent component during the 96th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss New York Camille Sims reacts to advancing in the competition during the 96th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(2nd R) Miss District of Columbia Cierra Jackson and fellow contestants compete during the 96th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(2nd L) Miss Iowa Kelly Koch reacts to advancing in the competition during the 96th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(R) Natalie Counce, 21, a childhood friend of Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, holds a poster in support of the contestant before the 96th Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Tennessee Outstanding Teen Leah Humble, 16, greets admirers outside Boardwalk Hall, the venue for the 96th Miss America Pageant that takes place tonight in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An attendee judges contestants in a program during the 96th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Junior teen CTWB intern Charlize Donaldson, 9, awaits the broadcast of the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall, the venue for the event that takes place tonight in Atlantic City. REUTERS/Mark Makela
