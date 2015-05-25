Edition:
Miss Gay Johannesburg

A contestant wears a dress while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg), Ycer Machimane (seated), poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants look at themselves in the mirror as they prepare backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi (Jozi is slang for Johannesburg) pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant prepares ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants look on as they prepare themselves backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, reacts at the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A tattoo with "Leeroy" is seen on the contestant's shoulder while preparing backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant gestures backstage as names of the winners are called during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant poses for a photograph backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants prepare themselves ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Newly crowned Miss Gay Jozi, Ycer Machimane, poses for photographers at the end of the pageant in Johannesburg, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes a smoke break during the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants laugh as they wait backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants take part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Contestants make preparations backstage ahead of the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A contestant takes part in the Miss Gay Jozi pageant in Johannesburg, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
