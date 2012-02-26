Miss India Worldwide
Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 by her predecessor Ankita Ghazan from Australia in the 23rd edition of the pageant, next to contestant Varsha Ramrattan of Suriname (L), in Paramaribo February 26,...more
Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C), poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. ...more
Miss India Worldwide contestants Alana Seebarran of Guyana (L) and Eram Karim of India compete in the evening gown segment of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, late February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Olivia Rose of Australia performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is applauded by other contestants after she was crowned the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Christina Suthanthara of France performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Vinatha Sreeramkumar of Spain performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Lavanya Kunalingam of Sri Lanka performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Sheina Gokool of South Africa performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebaran of Guyana performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Charisma Dihal of the Netherlands performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Shreeya Chawla of Canada performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C) poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012....more
