Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 26, 2012 | 9:15pm IST

Miss India Worldwide

<p>Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 by her predecessor Ankita Ghazan from Australia in the 23rd edition of the pageant, next to contestant Varsha Ramrattan of Suriname (L), in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 by her predecessor Ankita Ghazan from Australia in the 23rd edition of the pageant, next to contestant Varsha Ramrattan of Suriname (L), in Paramaribo February 26,...more

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 by her predecessor Ankita Ghazan from Australia in the 23rd edition of the pageant, next to contestant Varsha Ramrattan of Suriname (L), in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
1 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C), poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh </p>

Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C), poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. ...more

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C), poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
2 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestants Alana Seebarran of Guyana (L) and Eram Karim of India compete in the evening gown segment of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, late February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh </p>

Miss India Worldwide contestants Alana Seebarran of Guyana (L) and Eram Karim of India compete in the evening gown segment of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, late February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestants Alana Seebarran of Guyana (L) and Eram Karim of India compete in the evening gown segment of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, late February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
3 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
4 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Olivia Rose of Australia performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Olivia Rose of Australia performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Olivia Rose of Australia performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
5 / 16
<p>Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is applauded by other contestants after she was crowned the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is applauded by other contestants after she was crowned the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is applauded by other contestants after she was crowned the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
6 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Eram Karim of India performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
7 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Christina Suthanthara of France performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Christina Suthanthara of France performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Christina Suthanthara of France performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
8 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Vinatha Sreeramkumar of Spain performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Vinatha Sreeramkumar of Spain performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Vinatha Sreeramkumar of Spain performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
9 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Lavanya Kunalingam of Sri Lanka performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Lavanya Kunalingam of Sri Lanka performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Lavanya Kunalingam of Sri Lanka performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
10 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Sheina Gokool of South Africa performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Sheina Gokool of South Africa performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Sheina Gokool of South Africa performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
11 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebaran of Guyana performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebaran of Guyana performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebaran of Guyana performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
12 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Charisma Dihal of the Netherlands performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Charisma Dihal of the Netherlands performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Charisma Dihal of the Netherlands performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
13 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Shreeya Chawla of Canada performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Shreeya Chawla of Canada performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Shreeya Chawla of Canada performs in the talent portion of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
14 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh </p>

Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide contestant Alana Seebarran of Guyana is crowned as the new Miss India Worldwide 2012 in the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
15 / 16
<p>Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C) poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh</p>

Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C) poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012....more

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miss India Worldwide 2012 Alana Seebarran of Guyana (C) poses with runner-up Anvita Sudarshan of Kuwait (R) and second runner-up Olivia Rose of Australia, after the judging of the 23rd edition of the pageant in Paramaribo February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

23 Feb 2012
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

22 Feb 2012
Remembering Whitney

Remembering Whitney

Friends and fans gather to remember Whitney Houston.

21 Feb 2012
Backstage in NY

Backstage in NY

Behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

18 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast