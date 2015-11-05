Miss International Beauty
Lindsay Becker representing the U.S. poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty contest....more
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a national dress. Martinez won the Miss International title. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Immaculate Lojuki representing Malaysia poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Arisa Nakagawa representing Japan poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Yaoska Ruiz representing Nicaragua poses in national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a swimsuit. Martinez won the Miss International title. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Loriann Rabe representing Guam poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Roxanne Zhang representing Singapore poses in a national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chintya Fabyola representing Indonesia poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Arisa Nakagawa representing Japan poses in national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jennifer Valle representing Honduras poses in her national dress. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Janicel Lubina representing the Philippines poses. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela is awarded the crown by Miss International 2014 Valerie Hernandez Matias representing Puerto Rico after winning. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela celebrates as she is awarded the gown by Miss International 2014 Valerie Hernandez Matias representing Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Eunice Onyango representing Kenya reacts after she is crowned second runner-up. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela reacts after winning. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela poses in a swimsuit. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edymar Martinez representing Venezuela is awarded the crown. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
