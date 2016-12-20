Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 20, 2016 | 11:51pm IST

Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 20
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is hugged by Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is hugged by Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is hugged by Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 20
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 20
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle holds up the Puerto Rican flag after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle holds up the Puerto Rican flag after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle holds up the Puerto Rican flag after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 20
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is crowned after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is crowned after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is crowned after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 20
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is greeted by second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is greeted by second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is greeted by second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 20
Winner of Miss World Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle stands with first runner up Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez and second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Winner of Miss World Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle stands with first runner up Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez and second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Winner of Miss World Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle stands with first runner up Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez and second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 20
Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez is congratulated by Miss Korea Hyun Wang and Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel after she was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez is congratulated by Miss Korea Hyun Wang and Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel after she was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez is congratulated by Miss Korea Hyun Wang and Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel after she was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 20
Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray, Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez, Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu, finalists in the Miss World 2016 competition, stand together. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray, Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez, Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu, finalists in the Miss World 2016 competition,...more

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray, Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez, Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu, finalists in the Miss World 2016 competition, stand together. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 20
Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu (L) is congratulated by Miss United States Audra Mari after Thungu was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu (L) is congratulated by Miss United States Audra Mari after Thungu was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu (L) is congratulated by Miss United States Audra Mari after Thungu was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 20
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle has her hair groomed after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle has her hair groomed after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle has her hair groomed after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 20
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 20
Miss Korea Hyun Wang participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Korea Hyun Wang participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Korea Hyun Wang participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 20
Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 20
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela is congratulated by Miss India Priyadarshini Chatterjee after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela is congratulated by Miss India Priyadarshini Chatterjee after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela is congratulated by Miss India Priyadarshini Chatterjee after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 20
Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 20
Competitors dance. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Competitors dance. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Competitors dance. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 20
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 20
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 20
Miss China Jing Kong participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Miss China Jing Kong participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Miss China Jing Kong participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Star Wars' Rogue One premiere

Star Wars' Rogue One premiere

Next Slideshows

Star Wars' Rogue One premiere

Star Wars' Rogue One premiere

The world premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood.

13 Dec 2016
Golden Globes nominations

Golden Globes nominations

Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards are announced in Beverly Hills.

12 Dec 2016
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

12 Dec 2016
Celebrity dads over 60

Celebrity dads over 60

Mick Jagger has become a father again at the age of 73, joining other older celebrity dads.

09 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast