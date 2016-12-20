Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is hugged by Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle holds up the Puerto Rican flag after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is crowned after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is greeted by second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Winner of Miss World Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle stands with first runner up Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez and second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez is congratulated by Miss Korea Hyun Wang and Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel after she was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray, Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez, Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu, finalists in the Miss World 2016 competition,...more
Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu (L) is congratulated by Miss United States Audra Mari after Thungu was named a finalist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle has her hair groomed after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle reacts after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Korea Hyun Wang participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela is congratulated by Miss India Priyadarshini Chatterjee after winning. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Mongolia Bayartsetseg Altangerel participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Competitors dance. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Miss China Jing Kong participates. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
