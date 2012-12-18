Miss Universe 2012
Miss India 2012 Shilpa Singh competes in an evening gown of her choice during the Evening Gown Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Miss India Shilpa Singh competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 13, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss India 2012, Shilpa Singh, rehearses for the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Miss Mauritius Ameeksha Dilchand performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
(L-R) Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward, Miss Peru Nicole Faveron, Miss Sweden Hanni Beronius, Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu, Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano, Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante, Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen, Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy, Miss Honduras Jennifer Andrade, and Miss Gabon Channa Divouvi pose during the Miss Universe National Gift Auction, with proceeds going to Best Buddies International, at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas, Nevada December 16, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
Miss Namibia Tsakana Nkandih performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Lebanon Rina Chibany performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Netherlands Nathalie den Dekker performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Honduras Jennifer Andrade performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Paraguay Egni Eckert performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Peru Nicole Faveron performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Haiti Christela Jacques performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Panama Stephanie Vander Werf performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Hungary Agnes Konkoly performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Nigeria Isabella Agbor Ojong Ayuk performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Guyana Ruqayyah Boyer performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Poland Marcelina Zawadzka performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Guam Alyssa Cruz Aguero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Romania Delia Monica Duca performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Serbia Branislava Mandic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Ghana Gifty Ofori performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Slovak Republic Lubica Stepanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Tanzania Winfrida Dominic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Gabon Channa Divouvi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Georgia Tamar Shedania performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Trinidad & Tobago Avionne Mark performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Finland Sara Chafak performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Ethiopia Helen Getachew performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Ukraine Anastasia Chernova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Estonia Natalie Korneitsik performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss El Salvador Ana Yancy Clavel performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Cyprus Ioanna Yiannakou performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Venezuela Irene Sofia Esser Quintero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss USA Olivia Culpo performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss South Africa Melinda Bam performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Turkey Cagil Ozge Ozkul performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Bulgaria Zhana Yaneva performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Thailand Nutpimon Farida Waller performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Switzerland Alina Buchschacher performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss British Virgin Islands Abigail Hyndman performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Sri Lanka Sabrina Herft performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Spain Andrea Huisgen performs onstage aat the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Botswana Sheillah Molelekwa performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Singapore Lynn Tan performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Russia Elizabeth Golovanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Bolivia Yessica Mouton performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Puerto Rico Bodine Koehler performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Philippines Janine Tugonon performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss New Zealand Talia Bennett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Italy Grazia Pinto performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Ireland Adrienne Murphy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Mexico Karina Gonzalez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Belgium Laura Beyne performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Lithuania Greta Mikalauskyte performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Malaysia Kimberley Leggett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Kosovo Diana Avdiu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Korea Sung-hye Lee performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Japan Ayako Hara performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Jamaica Chantal Zaky performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Bahamas Celeste Marshall performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Aruba Liza Helder performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Indonesia Maria Selena performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss India Shilpa Singh performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Angola Marcelina Vahekeni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Greece Vasiliki Tsirogianni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Great Britain Holly Hale performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Germany Alicia Endemann performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss France Marie Payet performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Ecuador Carolina Andrea Aguirre Perez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Croatia Elizabeta Burg performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Canada Adwoa Yamoah performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Cayman Islands Linsday Japal performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss China Ji Dan Xu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Brazil Gabriela Markus performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Albania Adrola Dushi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss Argentina Camilla Solorzano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Australia Renae Ayris performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout
Miss Montenegro Andrea Radonjic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout
Miss India Shilpa Singh (L-R), Miss Albania Adrola Dushi, and Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska pose for photos in swimwear in Las Vegas, Nevada December 11, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout
