Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 18, 2012 | 10:50am IST

Miss Universe 2012

<p>Miss India 2012 Shilpa Singh competes in an evening gown of her choice during the Evening Gown Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout</p>

Miss India 2012 Shilpa Singh competes in an evening gown of her choice during the Evening Gown Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss India 2012 Shilpa Singh competes in an evening gown of her choice during the Evening Gown Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

Close
1 / 86
<p>Miss India Shilpa Singh competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 13, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss India Shilpa Singh competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 13, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss India Shilpa Singh competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 13, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
2 / 86
<p>Miss India 2012, Shilpa Singh, rehearses for the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout </p>

Miss India 2012, Shilpa Singh, rehearses for the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss India 2012, Shilpa Singh, rehearses for the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 13, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

Close
3 / 86
<p>Miss Mauritius Ameeksha Dilchand performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS</p>

Miss Mauritius Ameeksha Dilchand performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Mauritius Ameeksha Dilchand performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Close
4 / 86
<p>(L-R) Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward, Miss Peru Nicole Faveron, Miss Sweden Hanni Beronius, Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu, Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano, Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante, Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen, Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy, Miss Honduras Jennifer Andrade, and Miss Gabon Channa Divouvi pose during the Miss Universe National Gift Auction, with proceeds going to Best Buddies International, at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas, Nevada December 16, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout</p>

(L-R) Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward, Miss Peru Nicole Faveron, Miss Sweden Hanni Beronius, Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu, Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano, Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante, Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen, Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy,...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

(L-R) Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward, Miss Peru Nicole Faveron, Miss Sweden Hanni Beronius, Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu, Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano, Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante, Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen, Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy, Miss Honduras Jennifer Andrade, and Miss Gabon Channa Divouvi pose during the Miss Universe National Gift Auction, with proceeds going to Best Buddies International, at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas, Nevada December 16, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Valerie Macon/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

Close
5 / 86
<p>Miss Namibia Tsakana Nkandih performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Namibia Tsakana Nkandih performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Namibia Tsakana Nkandih performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
6 / 86
<p>Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Nicaragua Farah Eslaquit Cano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
7 / 86
<p>Miss Lebanon Rina Chibany performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Lebanon Rina Chibany performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Lebanon Rina Chibany performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
8 / 86
<p>Miss Netherlands Nathalie den Dekker performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Netherlands Nathalie den Dekker performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Netherlands Nathalie den Dekker performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
9 / 86
<p>Miss Honduras Jennifer Andrade performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Honduras Jennifer Andrade performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Honduras Jennifer Andrade performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
10 / 86
<p>Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Norway Sara Nicole Andersen performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
11 / 86
<p>Miss Paraguay Egni Eckert performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Paraguay Egni Eckert performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Paraguay Egni Eckert performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
12 / 86
<p>Miss Peru Nicole Faveron performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Peru Nicole Faveron performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Peru Nicole Faveron performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
13 / 86
<p>Miss Haiti Christela Jacques performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Haiti Christela Jacques performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Haiti Christela Jacques performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
14 / 86
<p>Miss Panama Stephanie Vander Werf performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Panama Stephanie Vander Werf performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Panama Stephanie Vander Werf performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
15 / 86
<p>Miss Hungary Agnes Konkoly performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Hungary Agnes Konkoly performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Hungary Agnes Konkoly performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
16 / 86
<p>Miss Nigeria Isabella Agbor Ojong Ayuk performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Nigeria Isabella Agbor Ojong Ayuk performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Nigeria Isabella Agbor Ojong Ayuk performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
17 / 86
<p>Miss Guyana Ruqayyah Boyer performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Guyana Ruqayyah Boyer performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Guyana Ruqayyah Boyer performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
18 / 86
<p>Miss Poland Marcelina Zawadzka performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Poland Marcelina Zawadzka performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Poland Marcelina Zawadzka performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
19 / 86
<p>Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Guatemala Laura Godoy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
20 / 86
<p>Miss Guam Alyssa Cruz Aguero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Guam Alyssa Cruz Aguero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Guam Alyssa Cruz Aguero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
21 / 86
<p>Miss Romania Delia Monica Duca performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Romania Delia Monica Duca performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Romania Delia Monica Duca performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
22 / 86
<p>Miss Serbia Branislava Mandic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Serbia Branislava Mandic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Serbia Branislava Mandic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
23 / 86
<p>Miss Ghana Gifty Ofori performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Ghana Gifty Ofori performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Ghana Gifty Ofori performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
24 / 86
<p>Miss Slovak Republic Lubica Stepanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Slovak Republic Lubica Stepanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Slovak Republic Lubica Stepanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
25 / 86
<p>Miss Tanzania Winfrida Dominic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Tanzania Winfrida Dominic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Tanzania Winfrida Dominic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
26 / 86
<p>Miss Gabon Channa Divouvi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Gabon Channa Divouvi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Gabon Channa Divouvi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
27 / 86
<p>Miss Georgia Tamar Shedania performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Georgia Tamar Shedania performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Georgia Tamar Shedania performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
28 / 86
<p>Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss St. Lucia Tara Edward performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
29 / 86
<p>Miss Trinidad &amp; Tobago Avionne Mark performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Trinidad & Tobago Avionne Mark performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19,...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Trinidad & Tobago Avionne Mark performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
30 / 86
<p>Miss Finland Sara Chafak performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Finland Sara Chafak performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Finland Sara Chafak performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
31 / 86
<p>Miss Ethiopia Helen Getachew performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Ethiopia Helen Getachew performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Ethiopia Helen Getachew performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
32 / 86
<p>Miss Ukraine Anastasia Chernova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Ukraine Anastasia Chernova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Ukraine Anastasia Chernova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
33 / 86
<p>Miss Estonia Natalie Korneitsik performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Estonia Natalie Korneitsik performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Estonia Natalie Korneitsik performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
34 / 86
<p>Miss El Salvador Ana Yancy Clavel performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss El Salvador Ana Yancy Clavel performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss El Salvador Ana Yancy Clavel performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
35 / 86
<p>Miss Cyprus Ioanna Yiannakou performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Cyprus Ioanna Yiannakou performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Cyprus Ioanna Yiannakou performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
36 / 86
<p>Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Vietnam Diem Huong Luu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
37 / 86
<p>Miss Venezuela Irene Sofia Esser Quintero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Venezuela Irene Sofia Esser Quintero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19,...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Venezuela Irene Sofia Esser Quintero performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
38 / 86
<p>Miss USA Olivia Culpo performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss USA Olivia Culpo performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss USA Olivia Culpo performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
39 / 86
<p>Miss South Africa Melinda Bam performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss South Africa Melinda Bam performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss South Africa Melinda Bam performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
40 / 86
<p>Miss Turkey Cagil Ozge Ozkul performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Turkey Cagil Ozge Ozkul performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Turkey Cagil Ozge Ozkul performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
41 / 86
<p>Miss Bulgaria Zhana Yaneva performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Bulgaria Zhana Yaneva performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Bulgaria Zhana Yaneva performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
42 / 86
<p>Miss Thailand Nutpimon Farida Waller performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Thailand Nutpimon Farida Waller performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Thailand Nutpimon Farida Waller performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
43 / 86
<p>Miss Switzerland Alina Buchschacher performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Switzerland Alina Buchschacher performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Switzerland Alina Buchschacher performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
44 / 86
<p>Miss British Virgin Islands Abigail Hyndman performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss British Virgin Islands Abigail Hyndman performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19,...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss British Virgin Islands Abigail Hyndman performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
45 / 86
<p>Miss Sri Lanka Sabrina Herft performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Sri Lanka Sabrina Herft performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Sri Lanka Sabrina Herft performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
46 / 86
<p>Miss Spain Andrea Huisgen performs onstage aat the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Spain Andrea Huisgen performs onstage aat the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Spain Andrea Huisgen performs onstage aat the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
47 / 86
<p>Miss Botswana Sheillah Molelekwa performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Botswana Sheillah Molelekwa performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Botswana Sheillah Molelekwa performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
48 / 86
<p>Miss Singapore Lynn Tan performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Singapore Lynn Tan performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Singapore Lynn Tan performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
49 / 86
<p>Miss Russia Elizabeth Golovanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Russia Elizabeth Golovanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Russia Elizabeth Golovanova performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
50 / 86
<p>Miss Bolivia Yessica Mouton performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Bolivia Yessica Mouton performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Bolivia Yessica Mouton performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
51 / 86
<p>Miss Puerto Rico Bodine Koehler performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Puerto Rico Bodine Koehler performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Puerto Rico Bodine Koehler performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
52 / 86
<p>Miss Philippines Janine Tugonon performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Philippines Janine Tugonon performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Philippines Janine Tugonon performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
53 / 86
<p>Miss New Zealand Talia Bennett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss New Zealand Talia Bennett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss New Zealand Talia Bennett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
54 / 86
<p>Miss Italy Grazia Pinto performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Italy Grazia Pinto performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Italy Grazia Pinto performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
55 / 86
<p>Miss Ireland Adrienne Murphy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Ireland Adrienne Murphy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Ireland Adrienne Murphy performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
56 / 86
<p>Miss Mexico Karina Gonzalez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Mexico Karina Gonzalez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Mexico Karina Gonzalez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
57 / 86
<p>Miss Belgium Laura Beyne performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Belgium Laura Beyne performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Belgium Laura Beyne performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
58 / 86
<p>Miss Lithuania Greta Mikalauskyte performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Lithuania Greta Mikalauskyte performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Lithuania Greta Mikalauskyte performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
59 / 86
<p>Miss Malaysia Kimberley Leggett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Malaysia Kimberley Leggett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Malaysia Kimberley Leggett performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
60 / 86
<p>Miss Kosovo Diana Avdiu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Kosovo Diana Avdiu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Kosovo Diana Avdiu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
61 / 86
<p>Miss Korea Sung-hye Lee performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Korea Sung-hye Lee performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Korea Sung-hye Lee performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
62 / 86
<p>Miss Japan Ayako Hara performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Japan Ayako Hara performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Japan Ayako Hara performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
63 / 86
<p>Miss Jamaica Chantal Zaky performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Jamaica Chantal Zaky performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Jamaica Chantal Zaky performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
64 / 86
<p>Miss Bahamas Celeste Marshall performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Bahamas Celeste Marshall performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Bahamas Celeste Marshall performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
65 / 86
<p>Miss Aruba Liza Helder performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout </p>

Miss Aruba Liza Helder performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Aruba Liza Helder performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
66 / 86
<p>Miss Indonesia Maria Selena performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout </p>

Miss Indonesia Maria Selena performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Indonesia Maria Selena performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
67 / 86
<p>Miss India Shilpa Singh performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss India Shilpa Singh performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss India Shilpa Singh performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
68 / 86
<p>Miss Angola Marcelina Vahekeni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Angola Marcelina Vahekeni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Angola Marcelina Vahekeni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
69 / 86
<p>Miss Greece Vasiliki Tsirogianni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Greece Vasiliki Tsirogianni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Greece Vasiliki Tsirogianni performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
70 / 86
<p>Miss Great Britain Holly Hale performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout </p>

Miss Great Britain Holly Hale performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Great Britain Holly Hale performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
71 / 86
<p>Miss Germany Alicia Endemann performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Germany Alicia Endemann performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Germany Alicia Endemann performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
72 / 86
<p>Miss France Marie Payet performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss France Marie Payet performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss France Marie Payet performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
73 / 86
<p>Miss Ecuador Carolina Andrea Aguirre Perez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Ecuador Carolina Andrea Aguirre Perez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19,...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Ecuador Carolina Andrea Aguirre Perez performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
74 / 86
<p>Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
75 / 86
<p>Miss Croatia Elizabeta Burg performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Croatia Elizabeta Burg performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Croatia Elizabeta Burg performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
76 / 86
<p>Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Costa Rica Nazareth Cascante performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
77 / 86
<p>Miss Canada Adwoa Yamoah performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Canada Adwoa Yamoah performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Canada Adwoa Yamoah performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
78 / 86
<p>Miss Cayman Islands Linsday Japal performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Cayman Islands Linsday Japal performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Cayman Islands Linsday Japal performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
79 / 86
<p>Miss China Ji Dan Xu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss China Ji Dan Xu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss China Ji Dan Xu performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
80 / 86
<p>Miss Brazil Gabriela Markus performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Brazil Gabriela Markus performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Brazil Gabriela Markus performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
81 / 86
<p>Miss Albania Adrola Dushi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Albania Adrola Dushi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Albania Adrola Dushi performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
82 / 86
<p>Miss Argentina Camilla Solorzano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Argentina Camilla Solorzano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Argentina Camilla Solorzano performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
83 / 86
<p>Miss Australia Renae Ayris performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout</p>

Miss Australia Renae Ayris performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Australia Renae Ayris performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe Contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout

Close
84 / 86
<p>Miss Montenegro Andrea Radonjic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout</p>

Miss Montenegro Andrea Radonjic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss Montenegro Andrea Radonjic performs onstage at the 2012 Miss Universe National Costume Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2012. The 89 Miss Universe contestants will compete for the Diamond Nexus Crown on December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P./Handout

Close
85 / 86
<p>Miss India Shilpa Singh (L-R), Miss Albania Adrola Dushi, and Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska pose for photos in swimwear in Las Vegas, Nevada December 11, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout</p>

Miss India Shilpa Singh (L-R), Miss Albania Adrola Dushi, and Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska pose for photos in swimwear in Las Vegas, Nevada December 11, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet...more

Tuesday, December 18, 2012

Miss India Shilpa Singh (L-R), Miss Albania Adrola Dushi, and Miss Czech Republic Tereza Chlebovska pose for photos in swimwear in Las Vegas, Nevada December 11, 2012. The Miss Universe 2012 pageant will be held on December 19, 2012 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization L.P/Handout

Close
86 / 86
View Again
View Next
Concert for Sandy

Concert for Sandy

Next Slideshows

Concert for Sandy

Concert for Sandy

Rock legends hit the stage for the victims of Sandy.

13 Dec 2012
Bollywood in 2012

Bollywood in 2012

A look back at the best of Bollywood in 2012

11 Dec 2012
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our best entertainment photos of the year.

08 Dec 2012
Style File: Akshay Kumar

Style File: Akshay Kumar

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

06 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast