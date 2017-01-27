Edition:
Miss Universe in Manila

Panama's Keity Drennan competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Sweden's Ida Ovmar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
China's Li Zhen Ying competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Miss Universe candidates parade in their evening gowns during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Nicaragua's Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
France's Iris Mittenaere competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Venezuela's Mariam Habach competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Guyana's Soyini Fraser competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Portugal's Flavia Brito competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Sierra Leone's Hawa Kamara competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Puerto Rico's Brenda Jimenez competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Vietnam's Le Hang competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Colombia's Andrea Tovar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Germany's Johanna Acs competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Dominican Republic's Sal Garcia competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
U.S. Virgin Islands' Carolyn Carter competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Myanmar's Htet Htet Htun wears a costume depicting "Burmese Puppetry" as she competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Myanmar's Htet Htet Htun competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Miss Universe candidates listen to a briefing from an instructor during a rehearsal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks at Miss Universe candidates at the presidential palace in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Miss Universe candidates take part in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Miss Universe candidates blow kisses to photographers while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Costa Rica's Carolina Duran poses while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Filipino politician Luis "Chavit" Singson poses with Miss Universe candidates aboard his yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Miss Universe contestants wave to the crowd while onboard a float during their arrival and parade in Baguio city, north of Manila. Pictured are (from left): Sari Nakazawa, Miss Japan, Christina Waage, Miss Norway, Muneka Joy Cruz Taisipic, Miss Guam, Siera Bearchell, Miss Canada and Carolyn Carter, Miss U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Miss Universe candidates pose for photographers while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Germany's Johanna Acs and Panama's Keitty Drennan use their mobile phones to take pictures while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Australia's Caris Tiivel is greeted by cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) during her arrival at the airport in Baguio city, north of Manila. REUTERS/Harley Palanchao

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
