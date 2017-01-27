Miss Universe in Manila
Panama's Keity Drennan competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Sweden's Ida Ovmar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
China's Li Zhen Ying competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their evening gowns during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nicaragua's Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
France's Iris Mittenaere competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Venezuela's Mariam Habach competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Guyana's Soyini Fraser competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Portugal's Flavia Brito competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Sierra Leone's Hawa Kamara competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Puerto Rico's Brenda Jimenez competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Vietnam's Le Hang competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swim suits during a preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Colombia's Andrea Tovar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Germany's Johanna Acs competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Dominican Republic's Sal Garcia competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Virgin Islands' Carolyn Carter competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Myanmar's Htet Htet Htun wears a costume depicting "Burmese Puppetry" as she competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Myanmar's Htet Htet Htun competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates listen to a briefing from an instructor during a rehearsal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks at Miss Universe candidates at the presidential palace in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates take part in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates blow kisses to photographers while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Costa Rica's Carolina Duran poses while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Filipino politician Luis "Chavit" Singson poses with Miss Universe candidates aboard his yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe contestants wave to the crowd while onboard a float during their arrival and parade in Baguio city, north of Manila. Pictured are (from left): Sari Nakazawa, Miss Japan, Christina Waage, Miss Norway, Muneka Joy Cruz Taisipic, Miss Guam,...more
Miss Universe candidates pose for photographers while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Germany's Johanna Acs and Panama's Keitty Drennan use their mobile phones to take pictures while onboard a yacht before going to a beach resort in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Australia's Caris Tiivel is greeted by cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) during her arrival at the airport in Baguio city, north of Manila. REUTERS/Harley Palanchao
Next Slideshows
Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017
The television actress best known for her portrayals as a perky housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"...
Paris Haute Couture
Latest designs from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion shows in Paris.
Oscar nominations
The nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards.
People's Choice red carpet
Celebrities arrive for the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.