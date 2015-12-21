Miss Universe mix-up
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (L) waits with Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez before Miss Colombia was initially announced as Miss Universe during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Host Steve Harvey said...more
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (R) reacts next to Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach when she was originally announced as the winner during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was actually first...more
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) celebrates with Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, also of Colombia, after Gutierrez was initially announced as the winner during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Host Steve...more
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) is crowned by Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, also of Colombia, after Gutierrez was initially announced as the winner during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Host Steve...more
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez celebrates after initially being crowned as the winner during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. Host Steve Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card and and Miss...more
Host Steve Harvey (L) speaks to the audience after Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (R) was crowned Miss Universe during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card. Miss...more
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was...more
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega (C) transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was...more
Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas (C) hugs winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach as Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was originally...more
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach waves after being crowned Miss Universe at the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (C) is surrounded by contestants after being crowned Miss Universe at the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach competes in the swimsuit competition during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. Wurtzbach was later crowned Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Host Steve Harvey speaks to reporters after the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Harvey said he misread the card when he made the announcement that Miss Colombia was the winner. Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach...more
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach speaks to reporters after being crowned Miss Universe at the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Star Wars wedding
The Force is with an Australian couple who got married as they waited in line for the first U.S. public showings of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".
Star Wars: When nature calls
Chewbacca, Darth Vader and a Jedi are just some of the characters you could meet in the washroom as Star Wars fever spreads.
Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o
The fashion and style of actress Lupita Nyong'o.
Star Wars mania
Fans rejoice as Star Wars: The Force Awakens begins hitting cinemas worldwide.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.