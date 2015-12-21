Edition:
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega (C) transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Host Steve Harvey (L) speaks to the audience after Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (R) was crowned Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Host Steve Harvey speaks to the audience after Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez was crowned Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A card showing Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as first runner-up and Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach as the winner is displayed on a video screen during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Host Steve Harvey (far L) speaks as Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L), Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega (C) and Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach listen onstage during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was originally announced as the winner but Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card. Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach is the actual winner. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) reacts next to Miss USA Olivia Jordan after it was announced that she won the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach reacts as she is called back to the stage to be crowned Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach waves after being crowned Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas (C) hugs winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach as Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach blows a kiss after being crowned Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (C) is surrounded by contestants after being crowned Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez waves the Columbian national flag after initially being crowned the winner December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) celebrates with Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, also of Colombia, after Gutierrez was initially announced as the winner December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) waits with Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez onstage, shortly after Miss Colombia was initially crowned Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Finalists, (L-R) Miss USA Olivia Jordan, Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, and Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, celebrate after making it to the final three contestants December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (R) reacts next to Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach when she was originally announced as the winner December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (L) waits with Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as Miss Colombia was initially announced as Miss Universe December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L), Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega (C) and Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach stand together onstage during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega places the sash on Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach poses after being named as a finalist during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach competes in the evening gown competition during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach competes in the swimsuit competition during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
