Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2012 | 6:30pm IST

Miss USA crowned

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. ...more

<p>Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether, Culpo, Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall, and Miss Georgia Jasmyn "Jazz" Wilkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana...more

<p>Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

