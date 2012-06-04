Miss USA crowned
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. ...more
Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana...more
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether, Culpo, Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall, and Miss Georgia Jasmyn "Jazz" Wilkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Armani style
Giorgio Armani designs showcased on a Beijing catwalk.
Celebrity birthdays in June
A look at who's turning what in the month of June.
Celebrity style: Cynthia Nixon
The fashion of "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon.
Cannes film festival
The Cannes film festival is buzzing this year with a string of hit movies in the official lineup.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.