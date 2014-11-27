Miss Wheelchair India
Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. Seven women from across India participated in the country's second wheelchair beauty pageant, which aims to open doors for the...more
Participants wait backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor receives help from relatives as she gets ready backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor watches a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors prepare backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor prepares backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rajalakshmi (C), 28, smiles after winning the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
