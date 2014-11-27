Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. Seven women from across India participated in the country's second wheelchair beauty pageant, which aims to open doors for the...more

Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. Seven women from across India participated in the country's second wheelchair beauty pageant, which aims to open doors for the wheelchair-bound in modelling, film and television, according to organisers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

