Pictures | Thu Nov 27, 2014 | 5:55am IST

Miss Wheelchair India

Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. Seven women from across India participated in the country's second wheelchair beauty pageant, which aims to open doors for the wheelchair-bound in modelling, film and television, according to organisers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Participants wait backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A competitor receives help from relatives as she gets ready backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A competitor watches a performance from backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Competitors prepare backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A competitor prepares backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Rajalakshmi (C), 28, smiles after winning the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
