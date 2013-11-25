Miss Wheelchair India
Competitors speak to each other as they wait to get their makeup done backstage, during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nirmala Kelwani (C), 43, smiles after winning Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor waits backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A friend embraces a competitor waiting to get her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors speak to each other as they wait to get their makeup done backstage, during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor is given instructions by an organiser backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor watches a performance from backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor speaks to her niece as she waits to get her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor waits to get her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor pulls her wheelchair as she gets her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor wears a necklace backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor has her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
