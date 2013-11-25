Edition:
Miss Wheelchair India

<p>Competitors speak to each other as they wait to get their makeup done backstage, during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Nirmala Kelwani (C), 43, smiles after winning Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor waits backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A friend embraces a competitor waiting to get her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Competitors speak to each other as they wait to get their makeup done backstage, during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor is given instructions by an organiser backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor watches a performance from backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor speaks to her niece as she waits to get her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor waits to get her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor pulls her wheelchair as she gets her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor wears a necklace backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor has her makeup done backstage during Miss Wheelchair India, the country's first wheelchair beauty pageant, in Mumbai November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

