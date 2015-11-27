Miss World Canada denied entry to China
Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China November 27, 2015. Lin, Canada's China-born Miss World contestant, was stopped in Hong Kong on Thursday and denied permission to board a flight to the beauty pageant finals...more
Anastasia Lin poses for a photo at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China November 26, 2015. Anastasia Lin, a 25-year-old Toronto actress who was crowned Miss World Canada in May, was unable to obtain a visa in advance of her...more
Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. But she said she attempted to enter the country anyway based on a rule that allows Canadian citizens to obtain a landing visa upon arrival in...more
Anastasia Lin speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China November 27, 2015. Lin, who is a practitioner of Falun Gong, a religious group that says it is repressed in China, told reporters at Hong Kong's international airport that she was...more
Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. "There's no comment from the Chinese embassy ... so I realize that's the tactics they're using, they just want to let it die down," said Lin, who...more
Anastasia Lin poses for a photo at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China November 27, 2015. Lin testified at a U.S. congressional hearing on religious persecution in China in July. In her testimony, she said she wanted to "speak...more
Anastasia Lin poses with her crown before an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. Lin said this month that her father had been harassed by Chinese officials after she spoke out about human rights abuses in the communist...more
Anastasia Lin poses for a photo at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China November 26, 2015. Asked about Lin's case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he had "no information to provide" about her case. He did not...more
Anastasia Lin poses for a photo at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China November 26, 2015. Miss World pageant organizers said in an email they had no information as to why a visa was not granted to Lin, but said she may be...more
