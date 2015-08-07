Edition:
Mission to Mars, Austria

Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice weight-less walking in spacesuits on a glacier which resembles the terrain on Mars. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain rides a quad bike during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria and Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain (R) stand in front of a quad bike during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain works together with Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria and Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain (R) prepare for a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria takes stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tourists walk along a glacier during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria and Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain (R) stand in front of a quad bike during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (L) and Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain are prepared for a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

