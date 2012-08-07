Mission to Mars
The High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance orbiter, captures the Curiosity rover still connected to its 51-foot-wide (almost 16 meter) parachute as it descends towards its landing site at Gale...more
The High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance orbiter, captures the Curiosity rover still connected to its 51-foot-wide (almost 16 meter) parachute as it descends towards its landing site at Gale Crater on August 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Mars Science Laboratory
The first color landscape image of Mars from Curiosity shows the landscape to the north and was acquired by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on the afternoon of the first day after landing on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy NASA
The first color landscape image of Mars from Curiosity shows the landscape to the north and was acquired by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on the afternoon of the first day after landing on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy NASA
Jasper Goldberg (L), 22, and Andreas Bastian, 22, watch a live broadcast of the NASA Mission Control center, as the planetary rover "Curiosity" lands on Mars, in Time Square, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Jasper Goldberg (L), 22, and Andreas Bastian, 22, watch a live broadcast of the NASA Mission Control center, as the planetary rover "Curiosity" lands on Mars, in Time Square, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Adam Steltzner (R) celebrates the successful landing of the Mars science rover Curiosity, inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
Adam Steltzner (R) celebrates the successful landing of the Mars science rover Curiosity, inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
Steve Collins waits during the "seven minutes of terror" as the Mars science rover Curiosity approaches the surface of Mars, prior to a successful landing, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool more
Steve Collins waits during the "seven minutes of terror" as the Mars science rover Curiosity approaches the surface of Mars, prior to a successful landing, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
Dust being blown up as NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity prepares to land on Gale Crater on Mars is captured by the Mars Descent Imager on the rover, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/NASA-JPL/Handout
Dust being blown up as NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity prepares to land on Gale Crater on Mars is captured by the Mars Descent Imager on the rover, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/NASA-JPL/Handout
NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity's heat shield is pictured by the Mars Descent Imager after it was jettisoned, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA-JPL-Calthech/Handout
NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity's heat shield is pictured by the Mars Descent Imager after it was jettisoned, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA-JPL-Calthech/Handout
Brian Schratz hugs a colleague as he celebrates a successful landing of the Curiosity rover, inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool more
Brian Schratz hugs a colleague as he celebrates a successful landing of the Curiosity rover, inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover team member Miguel San Martin (C) waves an American flag after a successful rover landing, as he arrives for a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser more
Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover team member Miguel San Martin (C) waves an American flag after a successful rover landing, as he arrives for a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover deputy project manager Richard Cook (L) and Pete Theisinger, project manager, congratulate their team memebers after a successful rover landing, during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in...more
Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover deputy project manager Richard Cook (L) and Pete Theisinger, project manager, congratulate their team memebers after a successful rover landing, during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Julian Anderson (front, C) of Detroit, celebrates while watching a live broadcast of the NASA Mission Control center, as the planetary rover "Curiosity" lands on Mars, in Time Square, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Julian Anderson (front, C) of Detroit, celebrates while watching a live broadcast of the NASA Mission Control center, as the planetary rover "Curiosity" lands on Mars, in Time Square, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Jennifer Trosper, Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) mission manager, points out the communications antenna on a model of NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity as she speaks during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California...more
Jennifer Trosper, Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) mission manager, points out the communications antenna on a model of NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity as she speaks during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Kelley Clarke (L), celebrates as the first pictures appear on screen after a successful landing of the Curiosity rover, inside the MSL Mission Support Area at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der...more
Kelley Clarke (L), celebrates as the first pictures appear on screen after a successful landing of the Curiosity rover, inside the MSL Mission Support Area at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
In this image from NASA TV, shot off a video screen, one of the first images from a second batch of images sent from the Curiosity rover is pictured of its wheel after it successfully landed on Mars. . REUTERS/Courtesy NASA TV
In this image from NASA TV, shot off a video screen, one of the first images from a second batch of images sent from the Curiosity rover is pictured of its wheel after it successfully landed on Mars. . REUTERS/Courtesy NASA TV
Telecom engineer Peter Ilott (front R) hugs a colleague as they celebrate the Mars science rover Curiosity's successful landing, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
Telecom engineer Peter Ilott (front R) hugs a colleague as they celebrate the Mars science rover Curiosity's successful landing, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden closes his eyes as the Mars science rover Curiosity begins its descent to the surface of Mars, prior to a successful landing, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool...more
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden closes his eyes as the Mars science rover Curiosity begins its descent to the surface of Mars, prior to a successful landing, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
An image taken by NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity shows what lies ahead for the rover --- its main science target, Mount Sharp, in this handout image released by NASA August 6, 2012. The rover's shadow can be seen in the foreground, and the dark...more
An image taken by NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity shows what lies ahead for the rover --- its main science target, Mount Sharp, in this handout image released by NASA August 6, 2012. The rover's shadow can be seen in the foreground, and the dark bands beyond are dunes. Rising up in the distance is the the distance is the highest peak Mount Sharp at a height of about 3.4 miles, taller than Mt. Whitney in California. The Curiosity team hopes to drive the rover to the mountain to investigate its lower layers, which scientists think hold clues to past environmental change. This image was captured by the rover's front left Hazard-Avoidance camera at full resolution shortly after it landed. It has been linearized to remove the distorted appearance that results from its fisheye lens. REUTERS/NASA-JPL-Calthech/Handout
One of the first views from NASA's Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars the evening of August 5, 2012, is seen in this handout low resolution image released by NASA. It was taken through a "fisheye" wide-angle lens on one of the rover's...more
One of the first views from NASA's Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars the evening of August 5, 2012, is seen in this handout low resolution image released by NASA. It was taken through a "fisheye" wide-angle lens on one of the rover's Hazard-Avoidance cameras. These engineering cameras are located at the rover's base. The Mars science rover Curiosity landed on the Martian REUTERS/Courtesy NASA
Activity lead Bobak Ferdowsi (C) wipes tears away after the successful landing of the Mars science rover Curiosity, inside the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Mission Support Area at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California August 5, 2012....more
Activity lead Bobak Ferdowsi (C) wipes tears away after the successful landing of the Mars science rover Curiosity, inside the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Mission Support Area at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool
The Mars Science Laboratory team in the MSL Mission Support Area reacts after learning the Curiosity rover has landed safely on Mars and images start coming into the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA more
The Mars Science Laboratory team in the MSL Mission Support Area reacts after learning the Curiosity rover has landed safely on Mars and images start coming into the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Next Slideshows
Five way kidney transplant
An organ donor sets off a chain of five kidney swaps.
Curiosity on Mars
NASA'a Mars rover lands on Red Planet.
India this week
Best pictures from the last week in India
The state of Brazil's Amazon
In the 19 months since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office, longstanding rules that curtail deforestation and protect millions of square kilometers of...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.