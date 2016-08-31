Edition:
Missionaries of Charity

A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity interacts with the children of a kindergarten inside the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity gives a packet of fruit juice to a boy at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Sister Shurovi feeds an abandoned child, next to other abandoned children placed in baskets, as Sister Maricor looks on, at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. Both Sister Maricor and Sister Shurovi are from Missionaries of Charity, an organization that takes care of children with autism, physically and mentally challenged children as well as orphans who have been abandoned, in Old Dhaka. Bangladesh observes international mother's day on Sunday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
Sister Maricor, from the Missionaries of Charity, takes care of abandoned children at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. Sister Maricor said she has dedicated her life to caring for children with autism, physically and mentally challenged children as well as orphans who have been abandoned, since 1994 at Shishu Sadan, a children's home, in Old Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
Sister Maricor, from the Missionaries of Charity, spends a moment with one-year-old John, who has hydrocephalus, at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. Sister Maricor said she has dedicated her life to caring for children with autism, physically and mentally challenged children as well as orphans who have been abandoned, since 1994 at Shishu Sadan, a children's home, in Old Dhaka. Hydrocephalus is a condition which is primarily characterized by an excessive accumulation of fluid in the brain. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
Sister Maricor, from the Missionaries of Charity, feeds an autistic child at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
Sister Maricor, from the Missionaries of Charity, spends a moment with an autistic child at an orphanage in Old Dhaka May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
A nun of the Missionaries of Charity prays with Cubans during Sunday mass in the sanctuary to Cuba's patron saint, the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre, in El Cobre village March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2012
Sister Patsy of the Missionaries of Charity expresses her gratitude to Belgian doctor Patrick van de Voorde from Gent, after the sisters sent new patients they have picked up earlier from the streets for treatment to a makeshift hospital run by B-FAST (Belgian First Aid and Support Team) in a suburb of Port-au-Prince January 20, 2010. The sisters of the order that was founded by Mother Theresa collect the injured from the streets of the Haitian capital and bring them to the makeshift hospital for treatment. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2010
A sister of the Missionaries of Charity hands out bread to injured people waiting for treatment at a makeshift hospital run by B-FAST (Belgian First Aid and Support Team) in a suburb of Port-au-Prince January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2010
A girl receives water from Sister Patsy of the Missionaries of Charity after being sent for treatment at a makeshift hospital run by B-FAST (Belgian First Aid and Support Team) in a suburb of Port-au-Prince January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2010
A girl receives water from Sister Patsy of the Missionaries of Charity after being sent for treatment at a makeshift hospital run by B-FAST (Belgian First Aid and Support Team) in a suburb of Port-au-Prince January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2010
Sister Angelita (L), of Missionaries of Charity, holds 4-month old Michael as she takes part in a prayer at an orphanage in Old Dhaka November 18, 2009. Michael is a patient with hydrocephalus, a condition with excessive accumulation of fluid in the brain. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2009
Sister Angelita, of Missionaries of Charity, holds 4-month old Michael at an orphanage in Old Dhaka November 18, 2009. Michael is a patient with hydrocephalus, a condition with excessive accumulation of fluid in the brain. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2009
A sister belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity order feeds an orphan at "Shishu Bhavan", a home for orphans run global order of nuns, in Kolkata September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
Girls attend a class at "Shishu Bhavan", a home for orphans run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns, in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
A girl smiles inside a classroom at "Shishu Bhavan", a home for orphans run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns, in Kolkata September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
A volunteer comforts an ill patient at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns, in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
Men lie on their beds at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns, in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
A woman lies on her bed at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns, in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
Women lie on their beds at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns, in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
Women sit at Nirmal Hriday, Home for the Destitute and Dying, run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
A volunteer gives water to an ill patient at Nirmal Hriday, Home for the Destitute and Dying, run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
A man lies on a bed at Nirmal Hriday, Home for the Destitute and Dying, run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
A volunteer helps an ill patient at Nirmal Hriday, Home for the Destitute and Dying, run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
A volunteer gives water to an ill patient at Nirmal Hriday, Home for the Destitute and Dying, run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
A woman lies on a bed at Nirmal Hriday, Home for the Destitute and Dying, run by the Global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in Kolkata September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
President of the Pontiff's Council for Justice, and Peace and Papal Envoy for Migrants and Refugees Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino (C) visits an AIDS patient at the Center Oasis in Abidjan May 19, 2007. Center Oasis is an Ivorian branch of the Missionaries Of Charity founded by Mother Teresa. Martino is on a pastoral tour to the Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2007
President of the Pontiff's Council for Justice, and Peace and Papal Envoy for Migrants and Refugees Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino (2nd R) , visits the Center Oasis in Abidjan May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2007
A catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity order prays near a statue of Mother Teresa (in foreground) during the ninth anniversary of Mother Teresa's death in Kolkata September 5, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 05, 2006
Young Indian orphans play with gifts they received from a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Missionaries of Charity, the global order founded by Mother Teresa in 1950, in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Young Indian orphans crowd around a man dressed as Santa Claus in front of the Missionaries of Charity, the global order founded by Mother Teresa in 1950, in Kolkata December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
An Indian man dressed as Santa Claus holds an orphan in front of the Missionaries of Charity, the global order founded by Mother Teresa in 1950, in Kolkata December 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
A Kashmiri Leprosy patient Fazi smiles at a leprosy home in Nigeen on the outskirts of Srinagar September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A Kashmiri Leprosy patient Fath Choopan rests on a bed at a leprosy home in Nigeen on the outskirts of Srinagar. A Kashmiri Leprosy patient Fath Choopan rests on a bed at a leprosy home in Nigeen on the outskirts of Srinagar September 16, 2005. More than a hundred leprosy patients living in a settlement in the Nigeen area of the city are treated like untouchables here, some of the patients said. Although a few local charities do help, the missionaries have reached out to them with solid support to help re-build their lives, they added. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
An Indian woman belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity holds a disabled orphan child at the Daya Dan centre in Calcutta August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
A disabled orphan child is fed by a woman belonging to the Missionaries of Charity at the Daya Dan centre in Calcutta August 3, 2005.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
A sister of the Missionaries of Charity feeds a disabled orphan child at the Daya Dan centre in Calcutta August 3, 2005.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
An Indian disabled orphan boy watches other children at the Daya Dan centre in Calcutta August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
File photograph of Australia woman Vivian Alvarez being helped by a nun at the missionaries of charity office in Olongapo city, north of Manila. Australia woman Vivian Alvarez is helped by a nun at the missionaries of charity office in Olongapo city, north of Manila, in this May 13, 2005 file photo. The mentally ill woman was suffering a partially severed spinal cord and had to use a thumb print to sign documents when she was wrongfully deported to the Philippines four years ago, her Australian lawyers have said. But the Australian government said on June 28, 2005 that medical checks found Alvarez, 42, was fit to travel when she was sent back to the Philippines in 2001. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A sister of the Missionaries of Charity plays with a handicapped orphan child at Shishu Bhavan, founded by Mother Teresa in 1956, in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta June 1, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das SD/SH

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Catholic nuns with the Missionaries of Charity distribute free food to the poor in on Christmas Day in Calcutta December 25, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das AH/

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A foreign volunteer carries a seriously ill patient to the ward at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying, run by the global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on September 24, 2003.

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
A nun of the Missionaries of Charity and a volunteer feed a critically ill patient at Nrimal Hriday home for the dying, set up by Mother Teresa, in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on September 24, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A volunteer gives milk to a terminally ill patient at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and dying, run by the global Missionaries of Charity order of nuns in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta on September 24, 2003. The home was set up by Nobel peace prize winning nun Mother Teresa who will be beatified, or declared blessed, on October 19 at the Vatican by Pope John Paul. Beatification is a key step towards sainthood. Mother Teresa died six years ago at the age of 87 in Calcutta. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw JS/CP

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Catholic nuns of the Missionaries of Charity hands in food to a poor woman in Calcutta December 25, 2001. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A boy eats a free meal during a feeding program in the slum area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila May 22, 2013. More Filipinos experienced hunger in March with about 3.9 million Filipino families saying they had nothing to eat at some point during that time, according to a new survey by pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS). The feeding program is part of the World Mission Community and run by a South Korean missionary. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY FOOD POVERTY)

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
A girl eats a free meal during a feeding program at the slum area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila August 24, 2011. The feeding program, part of the World Mission Community and run by a South Korean missionary, feeds children living in a slum area in Baseco everyday. It feeds more than 200 children on weekdays and around 1000 children on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the World Mission Community. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2011
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity tends to a patient at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and old, founded by Mother Teresa ahead of Mother Teresa's canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity tends to a patient at Nirmal Hriday, a home for the destitute and old, founded by Mother Teresa ahead of Mother Teresa's canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity offers a prayer inside a church at Prem Dan, a home for the destitute and old, run by the Missionaries of Charity ahead of Mother Teresa's canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
