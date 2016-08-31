File photograph of Australia woman Vivian Alvarez being helped by a nun at the missionaries of charity office in Olongapo city, north of Manila. Australia woman Vivian Alvarez is helped by a nun at the missionaries of charity office in Olongapo city, north of Manila, in this May 13, 2005 file photo. The mentally ill woman was suffering a partially severed spinal cord and had to use a thumb print to sign documents when she was wrongfully deported to the Philippines four years ago, her Australian lawyers have said. But the Australian government said on June 28, 2005 that medical checks found Alvarez, 42, was fit to travel when she was sent back to the Philippines in 2001. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/Files

Close