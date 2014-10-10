Edition:
Missouri protests another shooting

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private security company, saw Myers and two friends running and pursued them, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis police department. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police officers block an intersection during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer stands guard in front of a damaged storefront during a protest after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A young boy holds a candle at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters kneel and raise their arms after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People place candles and balloons at the base of a tree at a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters demonstrate after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman places candles at the base of a tree at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Women hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., joins hands in a prayer before a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jackie Williams, uncle of Vonderrit Myers Jr., speaks about his nephew at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People hold candles at a vigil at the Shaw Market in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Demonstrator Bassem Masri confronts a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2014, during protests following an incident in which a white off-duty policeman shot and killed a black teenager. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

