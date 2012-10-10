Mitt's momentum
Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney smiles while meeting members of the assembly line at Ariel Corporation before a town hall campaign stop in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney kisses a baby after speaking at a campaign rally outside the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets the police officers who accompanied his motorcade to the airport in Blountville, Tennessee, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to advisors and staff on his campaign plane at the airport in Denver, Colorado, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney orders food at a Wendy's restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, with wife Ann at his side, waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl holding a U.S. flag sits on an adult's shoulders while Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.