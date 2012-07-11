MLB All-Stars
Fans cheer for the Texas Rangers players before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
American League All-Star Jose Bautista (L) of the Toronto Blue Jays greets New York Yankees Derek Jeter (C) as manager Ron Washington looks on before the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff...more
American League All-Star Jose Bautista (L) of the Toronto Blue Jays greets New York Yankees Derek Jeter (C) as manager Ron Washington looks on before the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Fans hold signs showing support for American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers practices before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
American League All-Stars Derek Jeter (L) of the New York Yankees, Asdrubal Cabrera of the Cleveland Indians and Elvis Andrus (R) of the Texas Rangers laugh before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012....more
American League All-Stars Derek Jeter (L) of the New York Yankees, Asdrubal Cabrera of the Cleveland Indians and Elvis Andrus (R) of the Texas Rangers laugh before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Fans hold out baseballs hoping for autographs before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
American League All-Star Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees attempts to throw out National League All-Star Dan Uggla of the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012....more
American League All-Star Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees attempts to throw out National League All-Star Dan Uggla of the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A jet flies over the ball park before the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
National League All-Star Rafael Furcal (R) hits a ball past American Leage All-Star starting pitcher Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012....more
National League All-Star Rafael Furcal (R) hits a ball past American Leage All-Star starting pitcher Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
National League All-Star Pablo Sandoval of the San Francisco Giants hits a three RBI triple as American League All-Star catcher Mike Napoli (R) of the Texas Rangers looks on during the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri...more
National League All-Star Pablo Sandoval of the San Francisco Giants hits a three RBI triple as American League All-Star catcher Mike Napoli (R) of the Texas Rangers looks on during the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
American League All-Star Jose Bautista catches a ball hit by National League All-Star Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more
American League All-Star Jose Bautista catches a ball hit by National League All-Star Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
National League All-Stars Melky Cabrera of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after his two run home run against the American League All-Stars during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012....more
National League All-Stars Melky Cabrera of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after his two run home run against the American League All-Stars during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
National League All-Star Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals pitches to the American League All-Star team during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
American League All-Star starting pitcher Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers warms up in the outfield before the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
National League All-Stars Chipper Jones of the Atlanta Braves and David Wright of the New York Mets laugh before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
American League All-Star manager Ron Washington (L) shakes hands with National League All-Star manager Tony La Russa, former manager of the St. Louis Cardinals before the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012....more
American League All-Star manager Ron Washington (L) shakes hands with National League All-Star manager Tony La Russa, former manager of the St. Louis Cardinals before the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
National League All-Star Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers screams as he rounds second base on his way to a triple during the fourth inning against the American League All-Star team in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri...more
National League All-Star Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers screams as he rounds second base on his way to a triple during the fourth inning against the American League All-Star team in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Jaden Fielder, son of American League All-Star Prince Fielder throws a ball to a fan during practice for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
American League All-Star Josh Hamilton (L) of the Texas Rangers speaks with National League All-Star Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012....more
American League All-Star Josh Hamilton (L) of the Texas Rangers speaks with National League All-Star Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
National League All-Star Melky Cabrera (L) of the San Francisco Giants holds out a hand to American League All-Star Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star...more
National League All-Star Melky Cabrera (L) of the San Francisco Giants holds out a hand to American League All-Star Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
