Mob museum
Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a former federal courthouse and post office, was completed in 1933 and is listed on the Nevada and National Registers of Historic Places. It is...more
The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a former federal courthouse and post office, was completed in 1933 and is listed on the Nevada and National Registers of Historic Places. It is also one of 14 sites in the nation that hosted the 1950-51 U.S. Senate Special Committees to investigate Crime in Interstate Commerce, also known as the Kefauver hearings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob Museum during a media preview tour of the museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Oscar Goodman is also known as a former mob attorney...more
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob Museum during a media preview tour of the museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Oscar Goodman is also known as a former mob attorney for representing alleged mobsters such as Meyer Lansky, Frank Rosenthal and Anthony Spilotro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. The Skim Room details how mobsters skimmed money (pocketing money before it was officially counted) from Las Vegas casinos. REUTERS/Steve...more
Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. The Skim Room details how mobsters skimmed money (pocketing money before it was officially counted) from Las Vegas casinos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Anastasia was killed in New York in 1957. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Anastasia was killed in New York in 1957. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Love is in the air
Images from Valentines Day celebrations around the world.
Toys, toys everywhere
A look at the latest new toys showcased at the annual American International Toy Fair in New York.
Seven days of voting
An Indian state larger than most countries hits the polls.
Sex doll factory
Ningbo Yamei produced and sold more than 50,000 sex dolls last year, exporting them to countries like Japan, Korea and Turkey.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.