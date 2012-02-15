Edition:
Mob museum

<p>Men dressed in vintage police uniforms prepare for the grand opening of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a former federal courthouse and post office, was completed in 1933 and is listed on the Nevada and National Registers of Historic Places. It is also one of 14 sites in the nation that hosted the 1950-51 U.S. Senate Special Committees to investigate Crime in Interstate Commerce, also known as the Kefauver hearings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

The Mob Museum is shown before the grand opening in Las Vegas, Nevada February 14, 2012. The building, a former federal courthouse and post office, was completed in 1933 and is listed on the Nevada and National Registers of Historic Places. It is also one of 14 sites in the nation that hosted the 1950-51 U.S. Senate Special Committees to investigate Crime in Interstate Commerce, also known as the Kefauver hearings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>A reporter checks out an interactive exhibit during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob Museum during a media preview tour of the museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Oscar Goodman is also known as a former mob attorney for representing alleged mobsters such as Meyer Lansky, Frank Rosenthal and Anthony Spilotro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and his wife Carolyn, the current mayor, pose in the lobby of The Mob Museum during a media preview tour of the museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Oscar Goodman is also known as a former mob attorney for representing alleged mobsters such as Meyer Lansky, Frank Rosenthal and Anthony Spilotro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>A revolver, found at the site of the infamous St. Valentine's Day massacre in 1929, is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>A mock-up of an electric chair is displayed during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>A courtroom is shown during a media preview tour of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Security Officer Alfred Awender stands guard in the lobby of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Stacks of fake money are displayed in the "Skim Room" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. The Skim Room details how mobsters skimmed money (pocketing money before it was officially counted) from Las Vegas casinos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>The barber chair, in which mobster Albert Anastasia was assassinated, is displayed in The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. Anastasia was killed in New York in 1957. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>Mob-themed t-shirts and other items are displayed in the gift shop of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>An exhibit detailing the mob's influence in Las Vegas is shown at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>An exterior view of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

