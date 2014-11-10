Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 11, 2014 | 3:35am IST

Mockingjay premiere

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actor Josh Hutcherson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actor Liam Hemsworth arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actor Donald Sutherland arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Singer Lorde arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actor Sam Claflin arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actor Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Chelsea's soccer manager Jose Mourinho (2nd R), wife Matilde Faria (R) and children Jose Mario Jr. and Matilde arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Director Francis Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Producer Nina Jacobson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Producer Jon Kilik arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Trending Collections

