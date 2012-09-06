Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2012 | 7:10am IST

Modern-day exorcism

Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. Cifuentes says he has performed more than 35,000 exorcism rituals in the past 25 years. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. Cifuentes says he has performed more than 35,000 exorcism rituals...more

Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, called "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism to Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, called "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism to Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, holds an egg and a cross during an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, holds an egg and a cross during an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

