Modern-day exorcism
Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. Cifuentes says he has performed more than 35,000 exorcism rituals...more
Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, called "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism to Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Irma Beatriz, 46, who claims to be possessed by spirits, holds an egg and a cross during an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle, Colombia, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
