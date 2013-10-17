Modern day slavery
A labourer works at a wholesale coal shop in Siliguri September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers construct a pit wall at the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children stand next to a labourer working on the banks of river Ganges as they are silhouetted against the setting sun in Allahabad July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A labourer carries the door of a car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A barefooted boy carries a sack for recyclable materials as he walks past the British era Empress Market building in Karachi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian sex workers cover their faces as they react to the camera while watching a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bhoomi, an eunuch stands at an alley stairwell as she watches Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
