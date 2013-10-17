Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013

Modern day slavery

<p>A labourer works at a wholesale coal shop in Siliguri September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A labourer works at a wholesale coal shop in Siliguri September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A labourer works at a wholesale coal shop in Siliguri September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Workers construct a pit wall at the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Workers construct a pit wall at the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Workers construct a pit wall at the Bedara Bhommanahalli (BBH) iron ore mines at Chitradurga in Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Labourers work inside an embroidery factory in New Delhi September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Children stand next to a labourer working on the banks of river Ganges as they are silhouetted against the setting sun in Allahabad July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Children stand next to a labourer working on the banks of river Ganges as they are silhouetted against the setting sun in Allahabad July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Children stand next to a labourer working on the banks of river Ganges as they are silhouetted against the setting sun in Allahabad July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A labourer removes dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>A labourer carries the door of a car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A labourer carries the door of a car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A labourer carries the door of a car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A barefooted boy carries a sack for recyclable materials as he walks past the British era Empress Market building in Karachi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A barefooted boy carries a sack for recyclable materials as he walks past the British era Empress Market building in Karachi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A barefooted boy carries a sack for recyclable materials as he walks past the British era Empress Market building in Karachi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Thursday, October 17, 2013

A boy collects recyclables as rain clouds approach over a garbage dump on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

<p>Indian sex workers cover their faces as they react to the camera while watching a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Indian sex workers cover their faces as they react to the camera while watching a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Indian sex workers cover their faces as they react to the camera while watching a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Bhoomi, an eunuch stands at an alley stairwell as she watches Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Bhoomi, an eunuch stands at an alley stairwell as she watches Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, October 17, 2013

Bhoomi, an eunuch stands at an alley stairwell as she watches Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

