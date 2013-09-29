Edition:
India
Sun Sep 29, 2013

Modi addresses Delhi rally

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, September 29, 2013

<p>Supporters attend a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters raise their hands and shout slogans as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters crowd as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A supporter stands on a pole under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. The words in the background read, "Change Delhi". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

