Modi addresses Delhi rally
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters attend a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Supporters attend a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters raise their hands and shout slogans as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September...more
Supporters raise their hands and shout slogans as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29,...more
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters crowd as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Supporters crowd as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29,...more
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New...more
Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter stands on a pole under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in...more
A supporter stands on a pole under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. The words in the...more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. The words in the background read, "Change Delhi". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Mumbai apartment block collapse
A five-storey apartment block collapsed in Mumbai in the latest accident to underscore shoddy building standards.
Photos of the week
A look at our top photos for the past week.
Trains to nowhere
Despite ambitious plans to lay new railroads in Brazil, not a single mile has been laid, leaving little used railroads more than 100 years old as some of the...
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes during the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".