Modi at BRICS and SCO Summits
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as they walk for a meeting followed by (R-L) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma during the...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L), Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th R) and South African President Jacob Zuma (2nd R) walk after the welcoming ceremony during...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the welcoming ceremony at the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the welcoming ceremony at the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L, front) takes part in a traditional bread and salt ceremony upon his arrival before attending the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi disembarks a plane upon his arrival before attending the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets welcomers upon his arrival before attending the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti
(R-L) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma sit around a table during an informal dinner for the leaders of...more
