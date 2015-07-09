Edition:
Modi at BRICS and SCO Summits

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as they walk for a meeting followed by (R-L) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. Ufa is hosting the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits from July 9-10. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin?

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L), Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C), Chinese President Xi Jinping (4th R) and South African President Jacob Zuma (2nd R) walk after the welcoming ceremony during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the welcoming ceremony at the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the welcoming ceremony at the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L, front) takes part in a traditional bread and salt ceremony upon his arrival before attending the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi disembarks a plane upon his arrival before attending the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets welcomers upon his arrival before attending the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
(R-L) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma sit around a table during an informal dinner for the leaders of BRICS countries in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
