Modi at Rajghat
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying the flower tribute at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying the flower tribute at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying the flower tribute at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi (L) greets his supporters at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying the flower tribute at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying the flower tribute at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
