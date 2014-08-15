Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 15, 2014 | 12:15pm IST

Modi at the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
3 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, arrives to address the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, arrives to address the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, arrives to address the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
5 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) prepares to shake hands with India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) prepares to shake hands with India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad...more

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) prepares to shake hands with India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 10
Security personnel stand guard at the historic Red Fort as Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Security personnel stand guard at the historic Red Fort as Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Security personnel stand guard at the historic Red Fort as Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
8 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
9 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 15, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star

Next Slideshows

Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star

Originally a preparedness exercise, Operation Lone Star now helps treat patients along Texas' Mexico border, regardless of status.

15 Aug 2014
Making an Ebola vaccine

Making an Ebola vaccine

A German company uses tobacco plants to produce antibodies for an Ebola vaccine.

14 Aug 2014
Real men do yoga

Real men do yoga

Men in Chicago's South Side find inner peace with a community yoga program.

14 Aug 2014
Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.

14 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures