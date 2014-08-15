Modi at the Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban), surrounded by his bodyguards, arrives to address the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) prepares to shake hands with India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
Security personnel stand guard at the historic Red Fort as Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
Operation Lone Star
Originally a preparedness exercise, Operation Lone Star now helps treat patients along Texas' Mexico border, regardless of status.
Making an Ebola vaccine
A German company uses tobacco plants to produce antibodies for an Ebola vaccine.
Real men do yoga
Men in Chicago's South Side find inner peace with a community yoga program.
Russian convoy heads to Ukraine
A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.