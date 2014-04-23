Modi-fied BJP supporters
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a mask depicting Modi is frisked by security personal during an election campaign rally in Mumbai April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Raju Parekh, 51, a supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rolls on a road to reach a temple in Ahmedabad April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, wear masks depicting Modi before the start of a rally in New Delhi March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in Gujarat January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a mask of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing in ceremony at a stadium in Ahmedabad December 25, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks and posters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, as they attend a party campaign rally in Kolkata February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A tea stall vendor who is a supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poses while wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, in Kolkata February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holds a placard during a rally being addressed by Modi ahead of the 2014 general elections, in Mumbai December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with his body painted attends a rally addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, in Lucknow March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A supporter of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves a party flag while shouting slogans during a rally addressed by Modi in Bhubaneswar February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holds a party flag during an election campaign rally addressed by Modi in Chennai April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a headgear carrying a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP during a public meeting being addressed by BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, ahead of the general elections in the old quarters of Delhi April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chant slogans as they leave after attending a rally in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters carry a floral decoration depicting an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to be presented to him before he files nomination papers for the general elections in Vadodara, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
