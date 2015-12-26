Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 26, 2015 | 10:10am IST

Modi in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with the Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets with Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (2nd L) arrive during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani hold sweets as they inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Afghan honour guards stand outside Afghanistan's new parliament building as they wait for the arrival of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, during the inauguration of the building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (2nd R) pose for photos during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) signs a guest book, next to Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (2nd R), during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hand with chairman of the upper house Fazal Hadi Muslimyar (R) as Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (2nd L) and Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah (2nd R) look on, during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built by the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) shakes hand with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani hold sweets as they inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (R) inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah inspect honour guards at the Kabul international airport, after his trip to Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with the members of the Indian air force at Kabul international airport, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he boards a plane after his trip to Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
