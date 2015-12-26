Modi in Afghanistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with the Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets with Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (2nd L) arrive during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25,...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani hold sweets as they inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015....more
Afghan honour guards stand outside Afghanistan's new parliament building as they wait for the arrival of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, during the inauguration of the building, which was built with the Indian...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (2nd R) pose for photos during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul,...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) signs a guest book, next to Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (2nd R), during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul,...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hand with chairman of the upper house Fazal Hadi Muslimyar (R) as Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (2nd L) and Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah (2nd R) look on, during the inauguration...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) shakes hand with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani during the inauguration of Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul, Afghanistan...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani hold sweets as they inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul Afghanistan December 25, 2015....more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (R) inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah inspect honour guards at the Kabul international airport, after his trip to Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with the members of the Indian air force at Kabul international airport, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he boards a plane after his trip to Kabul, Afghanistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Modi in Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise stopover in Pakistan to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif.
India this week
Some of the best pictures from India.
Modi in Moscow
Narendra Modi makes his first bilateral trip to Russia after being elected prime minister.
Keeping the Jewish faith in Iran
Inside a synagogue on Palestine Street in Tehran.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.