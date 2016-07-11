Modi in Africa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Tanzanian President John Magufuli beat drums during the official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Saad Said
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honor during his official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Saad Said
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by Tanzania President John Magufuli, during his visit at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Saad Said
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a news conference as Tanzania President John Magufuli (R) listens during the official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Saad Said
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Tanzanians as he arrives for an official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Saad Said
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Tanzanians as he arrives at the State House during the official welcoming ceremony in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Saad Said
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media on the platform at the train station in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives by train at the railway station in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath on the plinth celebrating Mahatma Ghandi on the platform at the train station in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath on the plinth celebrating Mahatma Ghandi on the platform at the train station in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) inspects a guard of honour during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a guard of honour during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) is welcomed by South Africa's President Zuma during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) inspects a guard of honour during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the South African Air Force look on ahead of the proceedings of the welcoming ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during his official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a news conference during the official welcoming ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta after they addressed a joint news conference during his official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a news conference during his official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is welcomed by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta for a news conference during the official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya?
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta address a news conference during the official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) walks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret during the official welcoming ceremony at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrive for a meeting with Indians living in Kenya, in Nairobi, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
