Pictures | Tue Sep 29, 2015 | 9:40am IST

Modi in America

A man holds signs outside SAP Center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man holds signs outside SAP Center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
A man holds signs outside SAP Center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An attendee wears a commemorative t-shirt with a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An attendee wears a commemorative t-shirt with a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
An attendee wears a commemorative t-shirt with a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People wave flags of India outside SAP center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People wave flags of India outside SAP center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
People wave flags of India outside SAP center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (rear) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (rear) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (rear) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Ambassador the the U.N. Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) listen as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Ambassador the the U.N. Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) listen as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September...more

Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. Ambassador the the U.N. Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) listen as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators hold signs in protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community receptiion outside SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators hold signs in protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community receptiion outside SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Demonstrators hold signs in protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community receptiion outside SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An attendee sits next to a sign before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An attendee sits next to a sign before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
An attendee sits next to a sign before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of attendees gesture in front of a poster of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of attendees gesture in front of a poster of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
A group of attendees gesture in front of a poster of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Gov. Jerry Brown, left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool

Gov. Jerry Brown, left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool

Monday, September 28, 2015
Gov. Jerry Brown, left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool
Gov. Jerry Brown, center left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool

Gov. Jerry Brown, center left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool

Monday, September 28, 2015
Gov. Jerry Brown, center left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) shakes hands with the crowd after speaking at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) shakes hands with the crowd after speaking at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) shakes hands with the crowd after speaking at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures on stage during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures on stage during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures on stage during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he arrives for a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he arrives for a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he arrives for a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the crowd during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the crowd during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the crowd during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 28, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Monday, September 28, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have a conversation on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have a conversation on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have a conversation on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses for a photo with Google executives Larry Page, Sundar Pichai, Eric Schmidt, and early investor Ram Sriram at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses for a photo with Google executives Larry Page, Sundar Pichai, Eric Schmidt, and early investor Ram Sriram at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Monday, September 28, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses for a photo with Google executives Larry Page, Sundar Pichai, Eric Schmidt, and early investor Ram Sriram at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pose for the crowd after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pose for the crowd after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pose for the crowd after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Monday, September 28, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Monday, September 28, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, September 25, 2015
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, September 25, 2015
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Thursday, September 24, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Thursday, September 24, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, September 29, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, September 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, September 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, September 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Tuesday, September 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Indonesia's Vice President Jusuf Kalla (L) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before they addressed attendees during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Indonesia's Vice President Jusuf Kalla (L) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before they addressed attendees during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in...more

Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Indonesia's Vice President Jusuf Kalla (L) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before they addressed attendees during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Tuesday, September 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
