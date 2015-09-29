Modi in America
A man holds signs outside SAP Center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An attendee wears a commemorative t-shirt with a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People wave flags of India outside SAP center before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (rear) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more
U.S. Ambassador the the U.N. Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) listen as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September...more
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators hold signs in protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community receptiion outside SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An attendee sits next to a sign before a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of attendees gesture in front of a poster of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Gov. Jerry Brown, left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool
Gov. Jerry Brown, center left, speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Chiu/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) shakes hands with the crowd after speaking at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures on stage during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he arrives for a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the crowd during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have a conversation on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses for a photo with Google executives Larry Page, Sundar Pichai, Eric Schmidt, and early investor Ram Sriram at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pose for the crowd after a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about India's digital initiatives at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets well wishers after arriving at his hotel ahead of the 2015 General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Indonesia's Vice President Jusuf Kalla (L) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before they addressed attendees during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives before delivering remarks during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Next Slideshows
Surfer dogs
Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.
Wasteland weekend
Enthusiasts attend the post-apocalyptic Wasteland Weekend event inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise in California.
Prisoners meet the Pope
Pope Francis visits inmates at a Philadelphia prison.
Ganesh Chaturthi
Pictures of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.