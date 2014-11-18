Modi in Australia
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Members of the Australian-Indian community listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
New South Wales state Premier Mike Baird (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting in Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Saeed Khan/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to take part in the G20 Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) embraces Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he officially welcomes leaders to the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he and other leaders leave after a group photo at the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane, with Australian Prime Minister Tony...more
British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their bilateral meeting before the G20 leaders Summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Koch/pool
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (3rd R) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) before a "Welcome to Country" performance at the G20 leaders summit venue in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hands Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott a historical document from the 19th century before their meeting at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Bowers/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves as he walks with Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott as they leave Australia's House of Representatives chamber at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L) hands Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott a historical document from the 19th century before their meeting at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Bowers/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott as they leave Australia's House of Representatives chamber at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) walks with Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott as they leave Australia's House of Representatives chamber at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top) speaks in the House of Representatives in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) applauds with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (2nd R) as Australia's Minister for Social Services Kevin Andrews (R) and India's High Commissioner Biren Nanda (L) go to shake hands after signing an agreement...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) walks past members of parliament as he enters the House of Representatives to make a speech in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), flanked by Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove (L) and Rear Admiral Ken Doolan, (R) enters the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Nolan/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is escorted through the cloisters of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra by Rear Admiral Ken Doolan (C), Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (2nd R) and Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove (R), November...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) and Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (3rd R) watch Australia's Minister for Social Services, Kevin Andrews (R), and India's High Commissioner, Biren Nanda (2nd L), sign an agreement on social security,...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, as he delivers a media statement after a signing ceremony at Parliament House, in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a poppy on the cloisters at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Nolan/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott during a signing ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) pauses next to Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (R) as they walk through the cloisters at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Nolan/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the House of Representatives in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs a visitor's book at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Nolan/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to members of parliament after making a speech in the House of Representatives in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks past members of parliament as he enters the House of Representatives to make a speech in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to a member of parliament, as he is shown around the House of Representatives by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (R), after making a speech in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, November 18, 2014....more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to members of parliament after making a speech in the House of Representatives in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) participates in a welcoming ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows as he participates in a welcoming ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves to supporters gathered to watch him at a welcoming ceremony with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) participates in a welcoming ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
