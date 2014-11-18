Modi in Australia

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he and other leaders leave after a group photo at the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane, with Australian Prime Minister Tony...more

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he and other leaders leave after a group photo at the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies has opened in Brisbane, with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott stressing the importance of global economic issues at a summit that has been dominated by the crisis in Ukraine, climate change and the United States' Asia-Pacific pivot. Standing around Obama are Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Myanmar's President Thein Sein, Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (L-R). REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

